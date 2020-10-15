Therma Kota Unveils Winter Collection by Canadian Fashion Icon Linda Lundström Featuring Zero-Waste Products

"It's essential to align our products with our values," says Lundström, an early pioneer of environmentally responsible practices. "Running a business with my daughters that allows us to continue to manufacture responsibly in Canada is incredibly rewarding," she says.

Shearling is one of the key materials of this family business. "It's the opposite of fast fashion — each style is an investment and individually handmade to last." They also offer complimentary made-to-measure sizing. "Not everyone falls into conventional size brackets," says Lundström, a longtime champion of size inclusivity. Customers provide key measurements and their order is individually cut accordingly.

To enforce the message of "waste not, want not', every shearling coat purchase includes a free pair of matching mittens, made with the remaining material. Therma Kōta has also just launched innovative shearling handbags, handcrafted with smaller pieces that would otherwise be discarded. "The results reflect the ecological mindfulness that we believe should define luxury today," says Lundström.

About Therma Kōta

Therma Kōta was conceived by sisters Mosha and Sophie Lundström Halbert and their mother Linda Lundström in 2017. The outerwear brand is inspired by their Nordic heritage and Canadian upbringing in the cold. Therma Kōta has been featured in VOGUE and FORTUNE. Supportive clients include First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reed.

About Linda Lundström

Linda Lundström founded her eponymous brand in 1974 and became one of the most respected names in Canadian fashion. Her line of LAPARKA outerwear was sold in flagship boutiques and top retailers across North America and Europe. Lundström sold her company in 2008 and now focuses on Therma Kōta, speaking engagements, and The Sewing Circle Project, an initiative to support remote Indigenous communities. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Order of Ontario, and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

