Feb 04, 2020, 13:07 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the passing of Madame Thérèse Tanguay-Dion on January 17 at the noble age of 92, a ceremony will be held Thursday February 20 at ALFRED DALLAIRE MEMORIA, 2159 Boulevard Saint-Martin East in Laval (Quebec).
Maman Dion, as she was familiarly known, was the proud mother of fourteen children - Denise, Clément, Claudette, Liette, Michel, Louise, Jacques, Daniel (deceased) Ghislaine, Linda, Manon, Pauline, Paul and Céline, and grandmother to 32 children, 48 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Friends, media and general public are invited to offer their condolences to the family from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.
The rest of the day will be dedicated to her large family in the most private manner. No cameras and no interviews are allowed at the venue.
Express your sympathy to the family by writing a note: http://fondationmamandion.org/en/in-memoriam-eng/
Maman Dion's passion was to help disadvantaged children in Quebec. Donations may be made In Memoriam to the Maman Dion Foundation, which she founded in 2005: http://fondationmamandion.org/en/in-memoriam-eng/
For further information: PRESS AGENT : le bureau de Francine Chaloult, Murielle Blondeau 514- 487.6547, [email protected]; PUBLIC RELATIONS : Paule Genest, PGPR Relations Publiques, 514- 703.4317, [email protected]
