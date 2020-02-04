THÉRÈSE TANGUAY DION

Friends, media and general public are invited to offer their condolences to the family from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The rest of the day will be dedicated to her large family in the most private manner. No cameras and no interviews are allowed at the venue.

Express your sympathy to the family by writing a note: http://fondationmamandion.org/en/in-memoriam-eng/

Maman Dion's passion was to help disadvantaged children in Quebec. Donations may be made In Memoriam to the Maman Dion Foundation, which she founded in 2005: http://fondationmamandion.org/en/in-memoriam-eng/

