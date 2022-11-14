The Tims holiday menu includes the Gingerbread Oat Latte, the Gingerbread Chocolate Dream Donut and Chocolate Fudge Pretzel Dream Donut, Candy Cane -flavoured Iced Capp and Hot Chocolates, and more!





-flavoured Iced Capp and Hot Chocolates, and more! This year's fun and festive holiday designs on hot beverage cups, baked goods boxes and takeaway bags feature the theme Snowplace Like Tims.





TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - With the holiday season quickly approaching, Tim Hortons is helping guests get into the festive spirit with our much-anticipated holiday-themed menu featuring magical flavours of the season like gingerbread and peppermint throughout our baked goods and beverages line-up. Also available this year are Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot beverage cups, baked good boxes and takeaway bags destined to be featured in a winter wonderland.

There’s Snowplace like Tims for the holidays! Tim Hortons holiday baked goods, beverages and festive packaging now available across Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) There’s Snowplace like Tims for the holidays! Tim Hortons holiday baked goods, beverages and festive packaging now available across Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) There’s Snowplace like Tims for the holidays! Tim Hortons holiday baked goods, beverages and festive packaging now available across Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"In crafting our annual holiday menu, we always want to feature flavours and aromas that are evocative of this special time of year and give guests that feel warm and comforting feeling," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons. "This year, we're amplifying flavours like gingerbread and peppermint to get guests excited for the holiday season and to help transport them back to some of their favourite holiday memories shared with family and friends."

This year's Tims holiday beverages menu includes:

Gingerbread Oat Latte, a creamy and handcrafted beverage

Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate

Candy Cane Iced Capp

Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew, made with espresso-infused foam

Mocha Latte

Our Tims holiday baked goods menu includes:

Gingerbread Chocolate Dream Donut and Chocolate Fudge Pretzel Dream Donut, which are baked fresh throughout the day

Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin, which is packed with delicious chocolate hazelnut filling

Filled Sugar Cookie

The Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot beverage cups, baked good boxes and takeaway bags feature vibrant holiday colours and festive designs including snow globes, stockings, wreathes and snowmen. Tims Hortons will also have a Holiday Merchandise Collection available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants nationwide and there's a Tims gift ready to wrap for everyone on your list. More details to come soon!

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]