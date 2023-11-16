There's No Wrong Way to Ramen: KINTON RAMEN Opens First Location in Hamilton

KINTON RAMEN brings its popular ramen dishes to Hamilton, continuing its expansion across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 18, KINTON RAMEN will proudly unveil its 33rd location in Hamilton, Ontario, highlighting the significant demand for its authentic Japanese ramen experience. With 33 locations across Canada and the United States, KINTON RAMEN has attained a loyal following in major cities, including Toronto, for its innovative approach to ramen while honouring traditional recipes.

To celebrate the grand opening, customers can visit KINTON RAMEN Hamilton on Saturday, November 18, between 11:30 am - 10:30 pm for 50% off all Ramen dishes, dine-in only. (CNW Group/KINTON RAMEN)

Owned and operated by KINKA FAMILY, the first KINTON RAMEN opened its doors in 2012 in downtown Toronto and has quickly become a household name with a dedicated customer base. On a mission to make its unique and outstanding experiences accessible to all, KINTON RAMEN is in its most ambitious expansion year to date. Before the end of 2023, the restaurant group is on track to open an additional three KINTON RAMEN locations, bringing the total number of restaurants to 36. Its impressive growth is attributed to the increasing demand for genuine ramen experiences across North America, and the new Hamilton location is a testament to that demand.

"As we explored potential locations for our newest KINTON RAMEN restaurant, it became evident that something special was brewing in Hamilton, and we wanted to be a part of it," says Amy Rozinsky, Senior Marketing Director of KINTON RAMEN. "The vibrant and diverse community here, along with its flourishing food scene, made it an ideal choice for our expansion. We're thrilled to introduce our love for ramen to Hamiltonians and create countless memorable moments with the community."

Hamilton residents can enjoy signature bowls at the new location situated at 1379 Upper James St., Unit 2 (Stone Church Rd. & Upper James St.), or from the comfort of their homes through seamless delivery and takeaway options available on order.kintonramen. com , KINTON RAMEN's online ordering platform, and Uber Eats and DoorDash. The menu boasts an array of classic ramen options, combo specials, seasonal specials, sides, sake, and other beverages.

To celebrate, customers can visit KINTON RAMEN Hamilton on Saturday, November 18, between 11:30 am - 10:30 pm for 50% off all Ramen dishes, dine-in only. For more information about the new location, visit www.kintonramen.com/location/kinton-ramen-hamilton/

About KINTON RAMEN

Established in May 2012, KINTON RAMEN was one of Toronto's first Japanese ramen restaurants. Led by Executive Chef Aki Urata and our team of professional ramen chefs, KINTON RAMEN strives to offer guests an extraordinary dining experience every time. KINTON RAMEN invites guests to taste their exceptional ramen bowls right down to the last drop, using the freshest ingredients to make the best quality noodles and broths.

About KINKA FAMILY

Founded in 2009, KINKA FAMILY is a full-service international hospitality group. Since then, the Company has come to be recognized as Canada's largest Japanese restaurant group. With a mission of Serving People Happiness, KINKA FAMILY is dedicated to serving everyone who walks through their doors with quality food and exceptional hospitality experiences. KINKA FAMILY owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafés in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Chicago, and New York. Included are KINKA IZAKAYA, KINTON RAMEN, JaBistro, KINTORI YAKITORI, and NEO COFFEE BAR.

