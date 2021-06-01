Landsby is proud to launch the first and the only regenerative tourism company of its kind in Canada.

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Landsby—the first and only Canadian tourism company of its kind—is pleased to announce the launch of the largest uniquely collaborative collection of Canadian travel experiences in the country.

These purposeful, immersive, invigorating experiences have been built by Canadians, for Canadians while supporting local Canadian establishments and communities.

How Landsby came to be is a story in and of itself. Speaking with founder Jason Sarracini about the importance of tourism in Canada is both compelling and hopeful. Built by tourism professionals with over 50 years of experience in the industry, Landsby is a family-owned company founded on the notions of heart-centred and regenerative tourism.

"Together we can support truly local operators. Together we can save Canadian businesses while safely emerging from the lockdowns of the past year," says Jason Sarracini.

The name Landsby is derived from the Nordic word for Village, and it takes a village to support a nation. 2019 was a banner year for Canadian tourism—then Covid hit. Canadian businesses across the tourism sector have been hit particularly hard.

Offering quintessentially Canadian accommodations and experiences across the country, Landsby provides worry-free domestic travel experiences by employing current COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Canada: 10 provinces, three territories, three oceans, 9.98 million square kilometres and 38,000,000 people…Landsby offers travel packages as diverse as our remarkable population, from experiences built by Indigenous community leaders and businesses to adrenaline-fuelled outdoor explorations, to bright light-big city jaunts. Canada is home, and there's no place like home.

"Part of the recovery of the tourism industry requires reinvention to capitalize on an increased focus on Canadians exploring their own country before travelling abroad…There is an emerging "new world" of entrepreneurs, reminiscent of "old world" entrepreneurs, who bring a new consciousness to help communities and economies build and grow together through tourism. I was fortunate to recently encounter a tourism reinventionist and am excited to share the story of Landsby with you—a story that embodies this sentiment." - Joe Baker, Tourism and Hospitality thought leader, "It Takes a Village to Raise an Industry," Tourism HR Canada.

"When the world of travel stopped, Jason Sarracini and his team cultivated an innovative vision...The launch of Landsby is a fulfilment to keep travel dreams alive for a new tomorrow, to share the essence of what makes our homeland - CANADA, the destination of heart! Landsby's tour offerings tell local people's stories through a curated collection of authentic journeys and engaged experiences delivering a lifetime of rich, beautiful memories for all guests, this is the village of Landsby." - Holly Blefgen, Travel Trade Specialist for Ontario's Highlands

Canadians travelling within Canada are key to supporting the recovery of the tourism sector.

Canadians are ready to travel domestically.

Canadians want to travel: 80% of Canadians plan to travel when restrictions are relaxed. 1

While health and well-being are key considerations in planning travel, data shows that as Canadians search for travel dates further out, they show increasing interest in international travel. 2

Canadians can play a critical role in bolstering the recovery of the tourism economy, creating jobs and supporting local businesses by keeping their tourism dollars in Canada .

. If Canadians shift two-thirds of their planned spend on international leisure travel towards domestic tourism, it will make up for the estimated $19 billion shortfall currently facing our visitor economy, help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery. 3

shortfall currently facing our visitor economy, help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery. Recovery is forecasted to take years, but a significant increase in domestic travel will significantly accelerate recovery, by at least one year.4

About Landsby.ca

Landsby was founded by Jason Sarracini, an avid traveller and business leader. Having grown up in his family's travel agency business which has operated 50 years, Sarracini conceptualized and built Landsby after recognizing the need for a quintessentially Canadian travel company built by supporting Canadian tourism operators and travellers alike. Follow Landsby @landsbycanada on your favourite social channels. Landsby is a division of OST.travel Inc.

