Therabis debuts new product at largest pet industry trade show in North America

Therabis , a research-driven pioneer in the broad-spectrum hemp-based pet supplement market, continued its heritage of vet-inspired innovation at SuperZoo 2019, the preeminent national show for pet retailers, announcing the launch of its new Mobility soft chew for dogs. Designed to promote joint health and a healthy inflammatory system in dogs, the new soft chew also showcases the new brand livery and updated packaging unveiled at the trade show and being rolled out across the Therabis portfolio.

In addition to the new Mobility soft chews, Therabis recently introduced a new increased strength Veterinary Formula distributed through Vedco, the nation's largest distributor for vets. The formula features the brand's Mobility and Calming products with higher concentrations of naturally occurring cannabinoids and uses unique active ingredients to help support specific aspects of pet health. Therabis Veterinary Formula is now offered through veterinary hospitals and clinics across the country.

Backed by 25 years of veterinary experience Dr. Stephen M. Katz founded Therabis with the goal of relieving some of the most common pet ailments with the proven benefits of natural ingredients. Each Therabis product is formulated with only the best nutritionally rich and naturally derived ingredients. The broad-spectrum hemp-infused supplements combine naturally occurring cannabidiol, green-lipped mussel and specific vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C and chromium for dogs and L-Taurine for cats. These fast-acting, powerful supplements are easy to administer and target specific conditions including joint mobility, anxiety and skin irritation.

"Throughout the years, Therabis continues to receive wonderful responses about our indication-specific formulas from satisfied consumers sharing their heart-warming success stories about their pets' improved health," said Bob Rubin, President of Therabis. "Hearing this positive feedback from people who buy our products is so fulfilling – there's no better feeling than knowing we are making a difference in the lives of these animals and their owners."

Therabis' full portfolio of indication-specific products – Calming, Mobility & Stop the Itch - are available for purchase from select retailers nationwide, in the offices of trusted veterinary professionals and online at the newly updated www.therabis.com. For more information on Therabis, visit the company's website and follow along on Instagram, @therabispet.

SuperZoo is held from August 20th through 22nd at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit Therabis in booth #1374.



ABOUT THERABIS

You love your pet just as much as your pet loves you. That's why trusted veterinarian Dr. Stephen M. Katz founded Therabis, the result of a lifetime of research to develop and perfect natural formulas powered by beneficial ingredients that address specific conditions that challenge pets. Backed by 25 years of veterinary experience, equal parts clinical experience and scientific research, Dr. Katz developed easy-to-administer dog food toppers and cat soft chews powered by broad-spectrum hemp to help soothe pets' nerves, minor aches and temporary itches. For more information on Therabis, visit www.therabis.com.

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc., through its licensed partners, has been formulating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products since 2010. Currently operating in six U.S. states, the Company is expecting to double its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in 2019 in the U.S. as well as expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie leads the global industry in the development, packaging design, product innovation and quality control for the commercial production of cannabis infused products. While the Company started with a single flagship product, the Dixie Elixir (a THC-infused soda), it is now one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands, expanding to over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet dietary supplements. Dixie's executive team has been instrumental in the formation of the marijuana industry for recreational and medicinal use, serving as founding members on several national regulatory and business-oriented industry organizations. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, or about how Dixie is building the future of cannabis, visit www.dixiebrands.com .

