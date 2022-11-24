Theo Argitis to join Compass Rose as Managing Director leading new business streams

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Compass Rose, a full-service public affairs firm based in Ottawa, announced today that Theophilos Argitis will be joining the firm as Managing Director, effective November 28.

Mr. Argitis will lead execution of the firm's growth strategy, including development of business segments centered around content, communications and thought leadership.

"As one of the most respected organization heads and reporters covering national affairs and economic policy, Theo has built an enduring reputation for integrity, accuracy, insight and delivery," said Compass Rose founder Jacqueline LaRocque. "Compass Rose looks forward to leveraging his deep experience and knowledge of national economic and corporate affairs as we enter the next phase in the growth of our business."

Argitis engaged with Canada's history makers

Mr. Argitis is joining Compass Rose after more than two decades at Bloomberg News, where he served as Ottawa bureau chief and head of Canadian economic and government news. Since moving to Ottawa in 2005, he has engaged with senior government officials and political leaders of every stripe in the advancement of major national and international events that have shaped Canada's recent history.

"I am keen to bring some of my journalistic skills – research and observation, connecting dots, distilling ideas – to help create opportunity for the Compass Rose team and its significant roster of clients, and lead the development of new business streams," Mr. Argitis said. "Compass Rose, under Jacquie's leadership, has consistently proven that dedication, hard work and a commitment to raising the bar for Canadians and Canadian business is always a winning formula."

Born in Athens and raised in Montreal, Mr. Argitis graduated from McGill University and holds a Masters degree in economics from the University of Toronto.

About Compass Rose

Compass Rose is a bilingual public affairs firm in Ottawa founded eight years ago by Jacqueline (Jacquie) LaRocque, who was recently named one of Canada's most powerful women: Top 100 by the Women's Executive Network.

Since 2015, Compass Rose has been advancing the work of companies, organizations and industry associations from every sector of Canadian society–as part of its governing philosophy to help clients find the common good. From coast to coast to coast, the firm works with change agents and steadfast leaders across vital sectors such as fintech, tech and digital government, innovation, export, conventional energy and energy diversification, housing, ag, transportation, marine employers and operators, health and regulatory, natural resources such as potash and forestry, the Canadian creative sector, telecommunications, ecommerce and small business.

We work with clients across a wide variety of sectors, specializing in government relations, strategic communications, targeted information campaigns, relationship building and profile raising. At the core of everything we do is a commitment to providing clients with real time intelligence on Canada's public policy landscape and an overarching resolve to drive results.

Our strength is built on our team with extensive experience in public policy, stakeholder engagement, communications, campaigns, and advocacy — all based on the unsurpassed understanding of national issues and a commitment to provide the best in analysis and advice. The firm brings together former senior officials in politics and public service, award winning journalists and leading business and industry experts. To learn more, please visit https://compassrosegroup.org/en/core-team

