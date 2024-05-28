Theío Vitality Hair Analysis Gets To The Root Of Your Nutritional Health

Canadian invention transforms the supplement routine of the 48% of Canadians taking dietary supplements

VICTORIA, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - In Canada, there is a growing demand among the adult population for vitamin and mineral supplements. Consumers are looking for products tailored to their specific health needs, and almost half of Canadians already take some kind of dietary supplements. However, most people don't know how to choose the right supplement to meet those needs. Until now.

Enter Theío Vitality, a revolutionary method of hair mineral analysis that creates a blueprint of the human body's mineral and metal composition, unveiling any anomalies and excesses. The results give individuals the control to make informed choices about their nutritional health, and to measure and evaluate any changes over time.

Invented by Canadian scientist Dr. Jennie Christensen, a toxicologist, researcher, and expert in hair chemistry with over 20 years of experience, Theío Vitality Hair Analysis is a powerful technique to support optimal nutritional health using a single hair.

"At Theío Vitality, we've worked diligently to perfect our innovative hair analysis method, offering individuals valuable insights into their own body's mineral composition. Our aim is to empower preventative health management through these newfound understandings", says Dr. Christensen.

Experts in cutting-edge laser technology, the Theío Vitality Hair Analysis team operates the only laboratory in the world accredited for its method of analysing hair below the scalp, where it is not impacted by environmental contaminants, such as pollution, water, dust, hair treatments, and more.

Theío Vitality Hair Analysis is the Nutritional Division of TrichAnalytics Laboratory and is located in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, also founded by Dr. Christensen. Her innovative analysis addresses concerns related to nutritional balance and a potential need to change diet, certain lifestyle choices, and/or nutritional supplement regimes, as well as detect any suspected exposure to heavy metals, such as mercury and lead.

Through her analytical work, Dr. Christensen has been able to determine that:

23% of Canadians have elevated mercury, but only 2% are above the provisional Health Canada guideline (blood equivalent of 8 mcg/L) for children and pregnant women.

1/3 of Canadians have low zinc levels, mostly associated with vegetarians, vegans, and women.

51% of Canadians had low levels of magnesium, the most prominent elemental deficiency.

As a pioneer in nutritional health analysis, Theío Vitality Hair Analysis collaborates with healthcare practitioners, supplement companies, beauty/wellness clinics, and sports enthusiasts, with the aim to transform together the landscape of nutritional health and foster a healthier society.

About Theío Vitality Hair Analysis

Theío Vitality is the Nutritional Division of Canadian laboratory, TrichAnalytics Inc. TrichAnalytics is committed to the highest quality laboratory analysis and bespoke customer service. Its Quality Management System (QMS) follows international standards and is accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 through the Canadian Association of Laboratory Accreditation (CALA). TrichAnalytics is compliant with the Medical Devices Regulations of the Food and Drugs Act for Class 1 medical devices to manufacture for distribution, issued by Health Canada.

Theío Vitality's hair analysis kits are available at www.theiovitality.com.

