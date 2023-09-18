C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Manuvie extends its brand visibility with sponsorship of venue in emblematic Quartier DIX30 in Brossard

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Manuvie is pleased to announce that Théâtre L'Étoile in popular Quartier DIX30 is now named Théâtre Manuvie showcasing its commitment to Quebec culture.

"We're proud to associate our brand with Quartier DIX30 as Quebec is a key growth market and a hub for business development for Manuvie," says Alexis Gerbeau, Head, Manuvie Québec. "Manuvie is committed to empowering health and well-being to support the journey towards a better life. Théâtre Manuvie brings community and family together and creates social and emotional connections that contribute to the health and well-being of Quebec communities achieving strong societal benefits," adds Gerbeau.

"We're pleased to welcome Manuvie as a new sponsor and proud to see this institution contribute to the cultural fabric of the Montreal region and the vibrant community of Brossard," says Nicolas Désourdy, President, Carbonleo. Théâtre Manuvie hosts over 250 shows a year, offering a rich and diverse program. In addition to unveiling the Theatre's new identity, we are also announcing today a major investment in its spaces, which will result in an enhanced customer experience, all thanks to the collaboration of Manuvie and Carbonleo," he adds.

To strengthen the brand's visibility, Théâtre Manuvie has been redesigned and will allow spectators to enjoy the fall 2023 programming in an optimized room. In addition, the foyer has been completely renovated with brand new furniture and acoustic panels, a bar area and lounge have also been added to enhance the experience. In the summer of 2024 a terrace will be set up, offering a friendly outdoor space where the public can gather before the performances.

This fall, residents of the region as well as visitors will be able to enjoy a broad array of shows. Théâtre Manuvie will host comedy, music, dance, plays , and other events tailored to all audiences. Headliners will include Fred Pellerin, Ève Côté, Lise Dion, Fabien Cloutier, Christine Morency, Isabelle Boulay, Daniel Bélanger, Robert Charlebois, Pierre Lapointe, Alexandra Stréliski, as well as several artists from many fields.

About Manulife

About Manulife Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned Quebec real estate development and management company, leading with a progressive, human-centred and vibrant approach strongly oriented toward varied experiences. Inspired by the world's best designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's team of experienced builders develops real estate projects that meet the expectations of current and future consumers. Building on the success of its previous innovative, mixed-use projects, Carbonleo aims to contribute to Montreal's revitalization and create a range of propitious and noteworthy projects with high added value that fit seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life. The company, founded in 2012, has more than 150 employees and multiple projects in its portfolio, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the Four Seasons Montreal Hotel and Private Residences. For more information on Carbonleo, visit www.carbonleo.com

SOURCE Manulife

For further information: Media contact: Odette Coleman, [email protected], 416-819 -6938; Anne Dongois, [email protected], 514 826-2050