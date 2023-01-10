Théa Pharma Inc. provides Canadian eye care professionals and patients with innovative solutions to a wide range of eye conditions

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The successful completion of the five-year joint venture between two family-owned specialty eye care companies, Laboratoires Théa ("Théa") based in France, and Canada's Labtician Ophthalmics, has given rise to the newly minted Théa Pharma Inc (Théa Pharma Canada), with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. Both organizations benefited from their collaboration over the last 5 years and are now well positioned to pursue their distinct specialties. With the goal of becoming Canada's leading provider of preservative-free eye care solutions, Théa Pharma Canada will devote 100 percent of its attention to eye care, and to the professionals who manage the eye health of Canadians across the country.

Théa Pharma Canada has plans to accelerate its growth and presence in Canada by leveraging the culture and values of its family-owned and run parent company, Théa, Europe's leading and pioneering eye health brand founded in 1994 by Henri Chibret. In addition to bringing best-in-class eye care solutions to Canadian patients, Théa Pharma Canada plans to embody the spirit of product innovation, professional education and strong partnerships that have been critical to Théa's success globally. As an affiliate of a highly successful global entity, Théa Pharma Canada will leverage global reinvestment in R&D to introduce new and novel preservative-free treatments to the Canadian market, as well as provide access for Canadian eye care professionals to value-added education, training and other programs led by world experts in eye care.

The transaction, which became effective on January 1st, 2023, is significant for the Company on many levels. "Although our name is new, what will not change is our long-term commitment to Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists, and their patients," said Fiona McCloskey, General Manager, Théa Pharma Canada. "Canadian eye care professionals have come to rely on us for our cutting-edge preservative-free treatments, but also see us as a valued partner in finding solutions to a wide range of ocular conditions including Dry Eye, Lid Margin Disease, Glaucoma, Allergy, and more. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Canadian eye care community in 2023, and for many years to come, with the mission to protect and promote the eye health of all Canadians."

Enabling everyone to keep their eyes wide open to the world, preserving eyesight and preventing eye disease is Théa Pharma Canada's goal. According to a Canadian Council of the Blind Report commissioned in collaboration with Fighting Blindness Canada, the Canadian Association of Optometrists, and the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, eight million Canadians, almost a quarter of the population, live with an eye disease that could result in vision loss and blindness. The good news is that early diagnosis and treatment could help three-quarters of these individuals from losing their vision and going blind. i

ABOUT THÉA PHARMA INC.

Théa Pharma Canada is an affiliate of Théa, Europe's leading independent eye care group with a singular focus on the research, development, and commercialization of eye care products. Based in Toronto, Ontario, Théa Pharma Canada's current portfolio includes products for dry eye (Thealoz Duo®, Thealoz Duo® Gel, Hyabak®, Thealoz™), lid hygiene (Blephaclean®, Blephagel® Duo), glaucoma (Monoprost®), and allergy (Zaditor®).

Théa Pharma Canada has plans to launch several products over the next 12-18 months, including the recent Health Canada approved Eyezirgan® for the treatment of ocular herpes simplex keratitis, Zaspray® for the treatment of dry eye associated with allergy, Duokopt®, a combination product for the treatment of glaucoma, and other products in their lid hygiene range.

ABOUT THÉA

Théa is the leading independent European pharmaceutical group in ophthalmology. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, it has thirty-five affiliates & offices in Europe, North and South America, North Africa, and the Middle East. Today, its network includes more than 1,600 employees, and its products are available in 75 countries around the world. In 2021, Théa had global revenues of approximately $773 million. The independent and family-owned and run group, founded from a Research and Development start-up by Henri Chibret, has been chaired since 2008 by Jean-Frédéric Chibret, his nephew. To learn more about Théa, visit https://www.laboratoires-thea.com/en .

For further information: Fiona McCloskey, General Manager, Théa Pharma Canada, Tel: 416-669-0585, [email protected]; Media Contact: Claire Dawson, energi PR, Tel: 905-510-4127, [email protected]