The51 Food and AgTech General Partnership Announces Close of $30 Million to Accelerate Innovation in Agricultural Technology

Canadian, women-led fund invests in entrepreneurs with the tenacity to scale and deliver measurable environmental and social impacts

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The51 Food and AgTech GP announced today the closing of $30 Million of its $50 Million Fund targeting Pre-Seed to Series A investments in diverse Founders transforming food and agriculture for global impact. Lead Investor Farm Credit Canada has been joined by Alberta Enterprise Corporation and National Bank of Canada, family foundations and offices, and several individual accredited investors from agribusiness, farming and industry backgrounds.

General Partners Alison Sunstrum, Judy Fairburn and Shelley Kuipers have engaged an exceptional group of investors in the fund and are united with their LPs in their passion for agriculture diversity and preserving the planet for the next-generation.

Investing in agricultural technology will enhance productivity, reduce waste, mitigate climate change... Tweet this

"We are in the midst of several seismic events that are defining the world we live in. COVID-19 aftershocks, the conflict between two agricultural superpowers and climate change are affecting the world's food supply." said Alison Sunstrum, Managing General Partner of The51 Food and AgTech Fund, "Investing in agricultural technology will enhance productivity, reduce waste, mitigate climate change, and create new markets and job opportunities. We are at a crossroads where innovation may tip the scale to a net positive, food secure planet."

Farmers have always been the stewards of the land for the next generation. Using technologies that increase efficiency, improve decision-making and reduce cost, our producers will be armed with the tools needed to feed the world's growing population.

"The demand on the agriculture and food industry is growing quickly and we need to meet the need with new ideas, innovations and technology," said Rebbecca Clarke, vice-president of FCC Venture Capital and fund partner. "This fund will accelerate our ability to get those new, transformational technologies to Canadian producers. We look forward to what the future holds."

For more information about The51 Food and AgTech Fund, visit:

https://the51.com/food-agtech-fund

About The51 Food and AgTech General Partnership

The51 Food and AgTech General Partnership is a trailblazing Canadian venture capital firm, led by women and committed to revolutionizing the agricultural landscape through groundbreaking technology. Our expert team of former founders, operators and engineers provides unparalleled guidance and support, while our expansive The51 community connects our visionary founders with invaluable domain knowledge, talent and resources. Together, we cultivate a sustainable and thriving future for our planet.

SOURCE The51 Food and AgTech General Partnership

For further information: Media contact: Kristy Sadler, SVP Marketing, [email protected]