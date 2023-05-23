The Zahnd Team to Launch Guelph Real Estate Hub

GUELPH, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Zahnd Team, a real estate brokerage in Guelph, Ontario has announced they are opening the Guelph area's first Real Estate Hub – Real Broker Ontario Ltd. This revolutionary initiative provides a technology-powered real estate brokerage option for real estate professionals in Guelph and the surrounding area.

Real Broker Ontario is a global technology-enabled real estate brokerage that creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. Additionally, they provide a suite of marketing services and products that help agents build their brand and business. This provides an edge to agents looking to take their career to the next level.

The Zahnd Team is one of Guelph's most innovative and forward-thinking real estate teams. They have seen how current market uncertainty has impacted agents in the area. They see the move to join Real as a way to provide a better brokerage option and better real estate success to agents in the Guelph & Surrounding Area.

"We wanted to bring a new and modern brokerage option to Guelph." Says Zahnd Team Founder, Steve Zahnd. "Times have changed and real estate professionals need better options. For this reason, we are launching the first REAL powered real estate HUB for the agents of Guelph and Surrounding Area."

This move will help The Zahnd Team stay ahead of the curve by providing their agents with cutting edge tools designed to help them succeed in today's ever-changing real estate market. With this new partnership in place, agents at The Zahnd Team now have access to world class tools which will allow them to focus on what really matters – providing their clients with a 5-Star Real Estate experience!

SOURCE The Zahnd Team

For further information: Angela Bell, (519) 803-6063, [email protected]