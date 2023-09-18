THE YORKVILLE ROYAL SONESTA TORONTO ANNOUNCES THE EMPRESS OF YORKVILLE HIGH TEA SERVICE

Signatures Restaurant Debuts a High Tea Service Offering Guests Tasteful Blends on The Weekends

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel Toronto announced the launch of high tea service on the weekends. Signatures Restaurant, located within the hotel, has partnered with Metz Luxury Tea, offering guests 14 unique tea blends and delicious treats to pair with them.

"With our hotel's recently introduced Royal Mascot, The Empress of Yorkville, we are delighted to announce our high tea service is named 'High Tea with The Empress,'" said Shaun Pearson, General Manager of The Yorkville Royal Sonesta. "We look forward to welcoming guests and presenting a peaceful, serene afternoon spent in good company with a variety of offerings."

High Tea with The Empress is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at $75 per person and includes a variety of black, green, herbal, white, oolong, and rooibos teas. Tea will also include a selection of savory snacks including truffled egg sandwiches, house-baked scones and an array of sweet treats. Enhance your experience with prosecco or mimosa when the occasion warrants some bubbly. A delightful afternoon tea awaits, where every sip and nibble is a step into indulgence.

The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel, located in the heart of Toronto's Culture Corridor on the renowned Mink Mile, offers a remarkable introduction to one of Canada's most vibrant cities. Immerse yourself in the local ambiance with top attractions, including the University of Toronto, Royal Ontario Museum, and Rogers Center, all situated nearby.

The well-appointed guest rooms at our boutique exude cosmopolitan charm and offer stunning vistas of historic Queen's Park and the city's skyline. Unwind in our stunning indoor rooftop pool and relish fine dining and beverages served in an elegant atmosphere. To host your corporate events, book our adaptable meeting area, spanning over 7,700 square feet and lit by natural light. Stay productive and connected with our 24-hour Business Center.

