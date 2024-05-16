A total of $20.7M was raised to provide greater support to young people and families living in vulnerable circumstances

MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The YMCAs of Québec Foundation is proud to announce that its YMCA Springboard for Life major campaign has raised a total of $20.7M to support those most vulnerable across our communities.

"Thanks to the support of its donors and partners, the Foundation acts as a vector for change, reducing inequalities and promoting social inclusion to give everyone an equal opportunity to shine. I am proud of this achievement, of what we have accomplished together, to provide young people with a springboard for life", declares Stéphane Vaillancourt, President and CEO of the YMCAs of Québec.

Observations throughout our communities

The idea behind this major campaign first emerged in 2017. Given increasing school dropout rates, persistent unemployment levels among young adults as well as problems related to a sedentary lifestyle and marginalization, the decision was made to draw up an action plan to address these issues.

"We decided to focus on four objectives to better identify fundraising priorities and respond effectively to the previously identified issues: eliminate barriers to fight inequalities, help children develop their full potential, increase young people's interest in physical activity and reduce school dropout rates", states Mr Vaillancourt.

More programs and services deployed

Since 2017, more than 29,000 donations have supported our cause and the Foundation's vision. The 20.7 million dollars raised have a tremendous impact on YMCA program accessibility and our ability to deploy our services. Five important projects received support thanks to this campaign: academic success, TeenZones, the Saint-Roch YMCA, financial and physical literacy, as well as financial aid. The funds raised were allocated according to the needs identified in our communities:

Over $10M to help young people and families access our services and to support the Y's general mission with structuring projects to strengthen our impact, innovate and ensure the sustainability of our programs.

to help young people and families access our services and to support the Y's general mission with structuring projects to strengthen our impact, innovate and ensure the sustainability of our programs. $7M to support our youth programs and provide our kids with a better future.

to support our youth programs and provide our kids with a better future. $2M dedicated to the creation, in September 2020 , of a new sports and community centre in Québec City, located at the very heart of the Saint-Roch neighbourhood.

dedicated to the creation, in , of a new sports and community centre in Québec City, located at the very heart of the neighbourhood. $1M to promote financial and physical literacy among young people to help them achieve their full potential.

These major initiatives contribute to give the Foundation and the YMCAs the means to offer solutions tailored to the needs of changing communities. They also help act proactively through prevention and education to develop healthy lifestyle habits and strengthen our communities. "Sports are my world and a way for me to communicate with others. The YMCA allowed me to socialize despite my financial limitations. It represents a springboard from my old life to my new one. The YMCA is a very stimulating place, where you are encouraged to surpass yourself." adds Nataliia, a beneficiary of the Saint-Roch YMCA.

Substantial support thanks to mobilization

The success of this campaign lies in the incredible commitment of all those involved, mobilizing their networks to support the cause of the YMCAs of Québec Foundation. This solidarity is what enabled us to exceed expectations and reach this historic result.

"We were able to rely on a strong co-presidency led by three individuals who opened doors without an instant's hesitation, taking the necessary steps to rally partners and donors to our cause, to get them involved and playing an active role in this campaign. Richard Payette, Gregory Chrispin and Geneviève Marcon fulfilled their mission with wholehearted conviction. They believed that together, we can help build communities that shine bright, where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their full potential", concludes Mr Vaillancourt.

Watch the YMCA Springboard for Life campaign impact video

Major fundraising campaign cabinet members:

Mario Bédard, Mallette | Daniel Charron, Fondaction | Gregory Chrispin, Corporate Director | Mathieu Duguay, Cogir | Jean-François Hanczakowski, National Bank | Geneviève Marcon, GM Développement | Richard Payette, Corporate Director | Alexander Watson, RBC Québec

Major donors

Beneva | BMO Financial Group | Claudine & Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation | Cogeco | Cogir Real Estate | Desjardins | Geneviève Marcon and Jean Campeau | Groupe Mach | iA Financial Group | Louis-Marie Beaulieu | Manulife | McConnell Foundation | METRO | National Bank of Canada | Power Corporation of Canada | Programme Placement Réussite | Québecor | RBC Royal Bank | Scotiabank | Standard Life | The Birk Family Foundation | The Estate of Dr. John and Mrs. Jane Smola | The Molson Foundation

THE YMCAs OF QUÉBEC FOUNDATION

Since 1984, the YMCAs of Québec Foundation has helped build healthy communities where young people as well as vulnerable people can achieve their full potential by ensuring the YMCAs of Québec's philanthropic activities. Thanks to the support of its donors and partners, the Foundation acts as a vector for change, reducing inequalities and promoting social inclusion to give everyone an equal opportunity to shine. Its purpose is to raise and administer funds responsibly so YMCAs can provide programs and services that are tailored to the needs and realities of communities across Québec.

SOURCE Les YMCA du Québec

For further information: Source | Dominique Rivet-Dugal | Conseillère principale, communications philanthropiques | Senior Advisor, Philanthropic Communications, The YMCAs of Québec Foundation, 514 652-5570 | [email protected]; Information | Walid Benahmed, Conseiller aux relations publiques et partenariats | Public Relations and Partnerships Advisor, The YMCAs of Québec, 514 226-0214 | [email protected]