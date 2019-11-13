The YMCAs of Québec are undergoing a transformation

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The YMCAs of Québec have announced that the organization is beginning a period of transformation and reinvention. The goal of this transformation is to reshape their presence and program delivery in order to better met the changing needs of the individuals and communities they serve, as well as to ensure their sustainability as a charity. Over the next few years, the YMCA will transform their presence in Québec by focusing on diversifying their network, namely by having YMCA centres and locations of different sizes and configurations, all with programming that is adapted to their respective local areas.

"In an effort to increase the YMCA's positive impact on the lives of our members and developing stronger bonds with our communities, we are seeking to reinvent our way of operating, our programming and the very definition of what a YMCA is. Knowing that needs vary not only from one neighbourhood to another, but also over time, we have learned from our experience that our work is not tied to a single model that focuses solely on large centres," said Stéphane Vaillancourt, President and CEO of the YMCAs of Québec. "Although we are certain that this transformation will have a positive impact in the long term, some important decisions needed to be made to begin our reinvention."

So, the Guy-Favreau, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Pointe-Saint-Charles YMCA centres will partially or completely close on December 31, 2019. In the case of the Guy-Favreau YMCA, the decision was largely dictated by the steep rise in renovation costs. Costs for renovations deemed essential to the survival of the centre were first estimated to be half a million dollars. With soaring prices in the construction industry, these costs have almost tripled, and it has become impossible to operate the centre under the current conditions. Alternative Gym programs and physical and aquatic activities will be relocated to the Downtown YMCA.

As for the Pointe-Saint-Charles and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve centres, the YMCA has absolutely no intention of leaving these neighbourhoods. In order to deliver more successful and relevant programs for resident, it will renew its approach and programming with locations of different sizes and configurations. Physical and aquatic activities at the Pointe-Saint-Charles and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve YMCA centres will end on December 31, and youth and community programs will be gradually re-evaluated and relocated.

Other YMCA centres and points of service will continue to operate as usual.

"By making these decisions, our goal is to ensure that our network is better able to adapt to the short- and long-term needs of each community," said Mr. Vaillancourt. "Whatever form this transformation will take, the YMCA will always be a welcoming, safe and inclusive meeting place. We will continue to deliver highly relevant programs that make all of our members feel better equipped to face life's challenges, to seize opportunities for growth and to help us build stronger communities.

About the YMCAs of Québec

The YMCAs of Québec is a charitable organization to engage and inspire all individuals to fulfill their potential, thrive and contribute to their community. Its YMCA centres, International Language School, Residence, Camp YMCA Kanawana and 36 service sites across the province are visited each year by more than 120,000 people. The first YMCA in North America was founded in Montréal in November 1851. The YMCAs of Québec is part of the Canadian network of 47 YMCA associations. For more information, visit ymcaquebec.org and our Facebook and Twitter pages.

