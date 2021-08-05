The World's Newest Global Marketing Services Company, Stagwell Inc (STGW), Announces the Formation of Stagwell Media Network

Global community collaborates to deliver future-facing solutions driven by data, talent, technology, consultancy, and media innovation expertise, with James Townsend named Global CEO.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW) -- Stagwell ("Stagwell" or "The Company") today announced the formation of Stagwell Media Network, a group of leading multichannel agencies including Assembly, ForwardPMX, MMI Agency, Media Kitchen, and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, and transcreation agency Locaria. The network will offer marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

Stagwell Media Network is now home to more than 2,500 experts with an expansive global footprint across 20+ offices in 15 countries, managing close to $5 billion in media. The combination creates an exciting environment for a new era of marketing talent, bringing together world-class omnichannel media, analytics, technology and consulting expertise.

"These agencies are all at the leading edge of data, technology, insights and creativity, with strong independent cultures and tremendous success solving complex business challenges for brands around the world," Stagwell Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn said. "Collaboration is our greatest strength, and by bringing Stagwell Media Network together, the group will deliver a richer, more connected set of global solutions, while leading the market with their respective unrivaled expertise and exceptional talent."

James Townsend, CEO of ForwardPMX, will manage Stagwell Media Network as Global CEO. Since joining ForwardPMX in 2019, Townsend has accelerated clients' businesses while further advancing the agency's consultancy, technology and brand performance offerings. Under his leadership, the agency grew to over 1,000 experts across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East markets.

"We're incredibly excited about the creation of this community," said James Townsend, Stagwell Media Network Global CEO. "We have a portfolio of growing companies that will provide clients with an alternative to the status quo, helping them to navigate change and drive growth in all forms. At the same time, we are creating new opportunities for our people to build their careers in a dynamic environment, bringing together data, talent and tech to ensure we're fit for and facing the future, not the past."

Townsend will work closely with Brad Simms, the president and CEO of GALE and Assembly, who will take on the new role of Global Chief Product Officer of Stagwell Media Network, as well as Deirdre McGlashan, Chief Media Officer of Stagwell. Additional leadership and organizational details will be announced in the coming weeks. These investments will drive increased collaboration across the entire media and creative portfolio in Stagwell.

"The creation of this collective group will expand our approach to developing the audience-first and data-driven products required by brands to thrive in today's constantly changing landscape," said Brad Simms, Stagwell Media Network Global Chief Product Officer. "The combined insights across our agencies will help drive the creativity and innovation that amplifies brand storytelling and activation.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

www.stagwellglobal.com

