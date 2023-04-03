Governor General returns as Honorary Patron

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay), presented by REEL CANADA, is bigger than ever for its tenth anniversary on April 19, 2023, with over 1300 live events taking place from coast-to-coast-to-coast, and approximately 120 events in nearly 45 countries around the world.

We are honoured to announce that Canada's Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, is again the Honorary Patron of this year's National Canadian Film Day.

The World's Largest Film Festival Turns Ten on April 19, 2023, With Major Tributes and National Partnerships Tweet this National Canadian Film Day returns for its 10th edition on April 19, 2023 (CNW Group/REEL CANADA)

A detailed announcement about our programming and special guest participation will follow in the coming days, but here are a few highlights:

Canadian cinema suffered two important losses since our last CanFilmDay and both will be honoured with nationwide tributes spotlighting their indelible legacies.

Canadian screen legend Gordon Pinsent will be celebrated with multiple screenings of John and the Missus, the award-winning 1987 feature that he wrote, directed and graced with a Genie Award-winning performance:

- in Vancouver with the Vancouver International Film Festival with producer Peter O'Brian in attendance,

- in Toronto as part of an all-day Gordon Pinsent marathon, hosted by fellow Governor General Award Winners Colm Feore and Mary Walsh in attendance,

- in Ottawa by the Canadian Film Institute followed by an online Q&A with Mary Walsh.

John and the Missus will also be streaming for free across Canada, courtesy of the producer.

The groundbreaking Mi'kmaw filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, who died last October following a year-long battle with cancer, will also be honoured with a tribute supported by Netflix. Programming will include a video of remembrances by close friends and colleagues, and a special screening of Barnaby's brilliant 2019 horror movie, Blood Quantum, in Toronto, followed by a live Q&A with star Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Blackfoot/Sámi). Additional screenings of the film will take place in Halifax, Thunder Bay, Calgary, and Vancouver, and it too will be available for free streaming nationwide.

Founding Sponsor Cineplex is providing cinema screens across the country. The Landmark Cinema chain is also contributing venues in several communities.

CanFilmDay is also partnering with the Network of Independent Canadian Exhibitors (NICE) for the second year. 50+ NICE members are showing a variety of anniversary titles and new releases, some of which include introductions from filmmakers and special guests.

We are also once again joining forces with Quebec-based MediaFilm (mediafilm.ca) to activate cinemas across Quebec, with screenings of Chien Blanc, followed by a pre-recorded interview with director Anaïs Barbeau Lavalette.

Making great Canadian films available to virtually every Canadian could not be accomplished without the participation of nearly every broadcaster and streaming platform in the country.

Canadians who want to enjoy a great Canadian film from their living rooms will have a vast array to choose from, thanks once again to the enthusiastic participation of broadcasters Hollywood Suite, APTN, Bell Media, Corus, Superchannel, CBC, APTN, Cinépop, CHCH, Out TV, Blue Ant Media, Wild Brain, VisionTV, Uvagut TV and Game TV, as well as streaming services Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave, The Roku Channel, the National Film Board, and others.

In our sixth year of partnership with Global Affairs Canada, (inter)National Canadian Film Day is bigger than ever before, with over 120 screenings in 45 countries.

Highlights include:

- Beans director Tracey Deer (Mohawk) visiting South Carolina for a Q&A and panel discussion with representatives from local Indigenous nations

- Writer-director Chandler Levack attending the BAFICI (Buenos Aires Festival Internacional de Cine Independiente in Argentina) for a screening of her film I Like Movies.

Hundreds of other organizations and networks will be part of the celebrations on April 19, including TIFF Film Circuit, Royal Canadian Legions, Canadian Armed Forces bases, Canadian Parents for French, ARCA (Artist Run Centres and Collectives), film festivals, public library associations, retirement residences, schools, and many others.

REEL CANADA Artistic Director, Sharon Corder, says, "National Canadian Film Day is about connecting our great national cinema with audiences everywhere. Its success is based on the enthusiasm and engagement of literally hundreds and hundreds of partners in every corner of the country. CanFilmDay is something the whole country can agree on."

CanFilmDay is made possible through the efforts of dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year, including Telefilm Canada, Netflix, CBC, Canada Media Fund, Hollywood Suite, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, Bell Media, Ontario Arts Council, DGC Ontario, and more. The complete list can be found on the sponsor page of our website.

Visit canfilmday.ca for more information in the lead-up to April 19. You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and #CanFilmDay.

Deepa Mehta, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Vinay Virmani, Clement Virgo, Chandler Levack, Sudz Sutherland and Colm Feore as well as Jack Blum and Sharon Corder, Executive and Artistic Director of REEL CANADA, are available for interviews.

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes — Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) — REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

