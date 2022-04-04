The World's Largest Film Festival Celebrates Indigenous Voices on April 20, 2022

The World's Largest Film Festival Celebrates Indigenous Voices. Governor General to act as Honorary Patron Tweet this

The 2022 Spotlight, Celebrating Indigenous Voices, presented in association with imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival, focuses on Indigenous-made cinema by filmmakers from many diverse nations across Canada, and will also feature panel discussions and appearances by Indigenous film artists. More than 25 Indigenous-made features will be presented throughout the day.

imagineNATIVE Executive Director Naomi Johnson (Mohawk) says, "We are thrilled to be co-presenting works from so many talented Indigenous filmmakers as part of REEL CANADA's National Canadian Film Day. We hope that new audiences discover and enjoy these marvelous films."

REEL CANADA Board Member Jason Ryle (Anishinaabe) says, "First Nations, Métis and Inuit filmmakers in Canada have been making incredible and original films for decades. The growth of Indigenous-made cinema in recent years is truly remarkable and will continue for decades to come. It's wonderful to see REEL CANADA and National Canadian Film Day celebrate these great films."

Programming highlights across the country include:

An intimate conversation with filmmakers Alanis Obomsawin (Abenaki) and Jeff Barnaby (Mi'qmaw) presented in-person at the opening of the new Alanis Obomsawin Theatre at the National Film Board of Canada in Montreal .

(Abenaki) and (Mi'qmaw) presented in-person at the opening of the new Alanis Obomsawin Theatre at the National Film Board of in . An in-person discussion in Toronto that will also be streamed online, presented in partnership with APTN and CBC, featuring award-winning filmmakers Danis Goulet (Cree/Métis), Tracey Deer (Mohawk) and hosted by Adam Garnet Jones (Cree/Métis).

that will also be streamed online, presented in partnership with APTN and CBC, featuring award-winning filmmakers (Cree/Métis), (Mohawk) and hosted by (Cree/Métis). A tribute to the late filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée in partnership with MediaFilm, featuring a special event in Toronto presented by Cinefranco, an event in Vancouver presented by VIFF, and screenings of Vallée's masterpiece C.R.A.Z.Y. across Canada (in twenty cities) and around the world (in seven countries)

presented by Cinefranco, an event in presented by VIFF, and screenings of Vallée's masterpiece across (in twenty cities) and around the world (in seven countries) Over 10,000 high school students from more than 300 schools from every province and territory will engage in RCtv, an interactive livestream event featuring CSA-nominated Night Raiders writer-director Danis Goulet and cast member Brooklyn Letexier-Hart (Cree/Métis).

writer-director and cast member (Cree/Métis). A virtual screening of The Grizzlies for New Canadians and English-language learners , presented in partnership with Institute for Canadian Citizenship , followed by a livestream Q&A with one of the stars of the film, Anna Lambe (Inuk), hosted by Ali Hassan .

for New Canadians and English-language learners presented in partnership with Institute for Canadian Citizenship followed by a livestream Q&A with one of the stars of the film, (Inuk), hosted by The theatrical premiere of the French-language Indigenous-made thriller L'Inhumain will unfold with an in-person gala in Ottawa with director Jason Brennan (Anishinaabe), lead actor Samian (Anishinaabe), and cast members in attendance, as well as screenings in Vancouver and Montreal .

will unfold with an in-person gala in with director (Anishinaabe), lead actor (Anishinaabe), and cast members in attendance, as well as screenings in and . This year, NCFD and Telefilm are partnering with the Network of Independent Canadian Exhibitors (NICE) to host screenings of Beans , Night Raiders, and C.R.A.Z.Y. in independent cinemas in more than 30 communities across Canada featuring virtual Q&As with cast and crew.

, and in independent cinemas in more than 30 communities across featuring virtual Q&As with cast and crew. Participation from national broadcasters, including APTN, Bell Media, Corus and Super Channel, led by Hollywood Suite with a full 24 hours of Indigenous programming.

Nearly 50 international screenings are taking place in 40 countries across five continents.

One of the largest is a full-day celebration at Carolina Coastal University in South Carolina , featuring four screenings, a reception with local dignitaries, and "Canadian cuisine" on campus. Indian Horse director Stephen Campanelli will present his film in person, while Colm Feore , star of Bon Cop and The Red Violin will participate virtually. Also in attendance will be NCFD mascot, Maurice the Moose, visiting his friend, CCU mascot Chauncey the Chanticleer.

, featuring four screenings, a reception with local dignitaries, and "Canadian cuisine" on campus. director will present his film in person, while , star of and will participate virtually. Also in attendance will be NCFD mascot, Maurice the Moose, visiting his friend, CCU mascot Chauncey the Chanticleer. Participation from a wide array of streaming partners such as Netflix, Encore+ and CBC Gem, highlighted by the National Film Board, who will be featuring NCFD on their homepage for the entire day on April 20 .

Other events across Canada will feature appearances from special guests, including Shane Belcourt (Métis), Sonia Bonspille Boileau (Mohawk), Jolene Commanda (Anishinaabe), Philippe Commanda (Anishinaabe), Andy Dewache (Anishinaabe), Zoe Leigh Hopkins (Heiltsuk/Mohawk), Phillip Lewitski (Mohawk), Moze Mossanen, Joshua Odjick (Algonquin/Anishinaabe), Juanita Peters, Dakota Ray Hebert (Dene), Odeshkun Thusky (Anishinaabe), Loretta Todd (Cree/Métis), Rhayne Vermette (Métis), Anne Wheeler, Hank White, Alan Zweig.

If you'd like to host a free NCFD event for your community, visit canfilmday.ca/register and sign up today.

NCFD is a huge endeavour that's made possible through the efforts of dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year. We're thrilled that so many of our sponsors are returning in 2022, including Telefilm Canada, Netflix, Encore+, CBC, Bell Media, Hollywood Suite, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, CMPA, and more. The complete list can be found on the sponsor page of our website .

REEL CANADA Board Member Jason Ryle (Anishinaabe), Night Raiders writer-director Danis Goulet (Cree/Métis), and Beans director Tracey Deer (Mohawk) as well as Jack Blum and Sharon Corder, Executive and Artistic Director of REEL CANADA, are available for interviews.

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes — Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (NCFD) — REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

