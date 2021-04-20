The World's first Ether ETFs Virtually Close The Market

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Exchange-Traded Funds are a comprehensive suite of investment solutions offered by CI GAM. CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

About Evolve ETFs

With over $1.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic investing and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, a technology focused financial services platform. Purpose Financial's platform serves both consumers and small businesses and is dedicated to modernizing asset management, supporting the growth of independent wealth management and enabling core services to support small businesses and their entrepreneurs to be successful and grow.

