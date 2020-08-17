The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro now THE WORKS CRAFT BURGERS & BEER

Re-created menu. Re-imagined brand. Re-crafted burgers & beers.

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro will be relaunching on Monday, August 17th as The WORKS Craft Burger & Beer, along with a new menu including new craft burgers, new craft taps & tallboys, new craft Poutines and new craft milkshakes.

The highly popular gourmet burger restaurant's relaunch is an effort to better represent its high quality food with a refreshed high quality new menu, crew uniforms, web site and craft beer selection. "We are thrilled to introduce the new WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer, which we feel is a better expression of our brand as it highlights our key focus on gourmet crafted burgers & enhanced craft beer selection," says Bruce Miller, President of The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro. "Our guests can still enjoy the same great burgers & beers they've come to love, plus some soon to be new favourites. And of course, along with our enhanced new look, we are absolutely committed to the health and well-being of our valued guests and staff to provide the safest environment possible" added Bruce Miller.

The recrafted WORKS menu includes all the popular burgers on ½ lb AAA fresh beef burgers or guest choice of 7 other unique patty options like Kobe-style Wagyu, plant-based Beyond and signature Elk. New to the line-up is the "Not Your Grandpa's BBQ Burger featuring maple bacon, smoked brisket, maple bacon jam & bacon garlic aioli ($17.98), The Pig Popper featuring bacon, cream cheese, sliced jalapenos with sweet & tangy sauce ($16.97) and the Hella Nutella featuring maple bacon, crispy O-ring and you can ask your server to toss some Nutella into that ring ($18.52). Guests can wash down one of the new burgers with new craft taps & tallboys or a brand-new crafted milkshake like the Birthday Cake Cookie Dough, Bella Nutella or Shake What Your Brownie Gave Ya! Or for something different, check out their new crafted Poutines including the Tragically Poutine, featuring fresh cut fries, cheese curds, gravy that's been topped with crumbled maple bacon, crispy bacon sticks and drizzled with bacon roasted garlic aioli ($12.12) or Brisket Case Poutine with fresh cut fries, cheese curds and gravy loaded up with smoked beef brisket tossed in Smokey BBQ sauce ($12.73).

The Oakville location is the first to have the complete new redesigned brand look but all locations will feature the new menu, new uniforms and new menu items.

In honor of the brand relaunch, The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer will be giving away free burgers, poutines and shakes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all week long starting Monday, August 17th.

About The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro

Open since 2001, the full-service neighbourhood bistro is known for its more than 50 different, hand-prepared gourmet burgers, bottomless fresh hand-cut fries, cool classic shakes and ice cold beer, which are all 100 per cent Canadian. The WORKS offers guests eight different patty options as well as gluten-free and vegetarian combinations to choose from. The WORKS is now open in 27 locations in Ontario, offering the ultimate fresh gourmet burger experience in each neighbourhood. For more information on The WORKS in each community visit www.worksburger.com , on Facebook www.facebook.com/worksburger , or get daily updates by following @WORKSBURGER on Twitter and by joining the conversation at #myworksburger.

