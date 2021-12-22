THE WORKS CRAFT BURGERS OPENS FIRST INTERNATIONAL LOCATION IN CAIRO, EGYPT

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The WORKS Craft Burgers is set to open their first International location in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, December 22nd. While some of the menu offerings will vary such as no alcohol and replacing pork bacon with beef bacon in keeping with local customs, the same gourmet craft burgers, craft poutines and an expanded list of craft milkshakes will be available for guests to enjoy. Locally named favs such as The Red Sea featuring cheddar, beef bacon and smokey BBQ sauce and The Nutella Nile, with a river of Nutella piled in the middle of a crunchy onion ring will be featured to bring a touch of innovation and creativity to the Cairo burger scene.

The highly popular Canadian gourmet burger restaurant is excited for this expansion "We are thrilled to introduce and share our gourmet hand-crafted burgers in this market", says Andrew Kay, Brand Lead for The WORKS Craft Burgers & Beer. "We certainly think our new guests will enjoy our burgers the same way our Canadian Burgerheads do".

The WORKS Craft Burgers in Cairo will have the enhanced new brand look launched last year across some locations, in a comfortable two story restaurant not far from the Pyramids, with black brick, stencils of the brand promise and copper touches.

About The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro

Open since 2001, the full-service neighbourhood bistro is known for its more than 30 different, hand-prepared gourmet burgers, bottomless fresh hand-cut fries, cool classic shakes and ice cold beer, which are all 100 per cent Canadian. The WORKS offers guests eight different patty options as well as gluten-free and vegetarian combinations to choose from. The WORKS is now open in 27 locations in Ontario, 1 in Cairo, Egypt, offering the ultimate fresh gourmet burger experience in each neighbourhood. For more information on The WORKS in each community visit www.worksburger.com, on Facebook www.facebook.com/worksburger, or get daily updates by following @WORKSBURGER on Twitter and by joining the conversation at #myworksburger.

