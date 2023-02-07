The Women's Connection announces networking event on International Women's Day

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Women's Connection is excited to announce their inaugural networking event to celebrate all women on International Women's Day, on March 8th, from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Broadview Place, 296 Broadview Avenue, Toronto.

The event will gather professional and inspiring women from diverse backgrounds and open a discussion on Doing Power Differently. The event's slogan is inspired by world-renowned author Elizabeth Lesser and her advocacy on the topic. The goal is to celebrate women and create a lasting and positive impression among female industry leaders in Toronto and Canada for future collaborations and business opportunities.

Under the slogan Doing Power Differently, the 3-hour event will include programming and activities such as a thought-provoking panel discussion, art exhibition, and silent auction to support The Gatehouse and The Red Door. Both non-profit organizations are important to the Founders of this Initiative and invaluable to the community. The event's focus is nurturing a positive dialogue, raising together as a community and leading with strength and openness.

The initiative offers a unique opportunity for women to enhance their networking circles and add a cultural and artistic touch to their social experiences. Value-add sponsorship opportunities exist for businesses that attendees represent. The Women's Connection is determined to build a sustainable partnership and advocacy network of incredible women who aspire to lead inclusively.

"The event has the potential to lay the foundations for something intrinsically important for our society at the moment. Gathering positively inspiring women in one place, under the spotlight of art, business, and collaboration, will impact how we conduct business and the legacy we leave for the next generations of leaders. A strong and empowering community could celebrate individual and collective successes. Lia Antonova and I are excited to have the support of The Broadview Place and all of our community partners."- shared Mira Kopanarov, the Project Manager for the initiative.

The event has limited tickets available, and the organizers encourage purchasing ahead of time and extending the invite to other inspirational women.

About The Women's Connection: The initiative was founded by the project manager Mira Kopanarov, Toronto-based marketing craft and digital innovation entrepreneur, owner of Mirable Marketing, and community, art and culture advocate; and Lia Antonova, Toronto based female empowering entrepreneur, event producer extraordinaire and owner of DAMA Events.

SOURCE The Women’s Connection

For further information: Mira Kopanarov at [email protected] and 416-566-7847.