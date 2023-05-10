SAINTE-JULIE, QC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada (Group Export) announced last night the winners of the fifth edition of the Alizés Awards. Presented by FCC, the Alizés Awards celebrate the success of Canadian agri-food companies that stand out on international markets thanks to the excellence of their export strategies. Yourbarfactory won in the category "SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ", Bassé Frères Alimentation Orientale Inc. won in the category "Large Company FCC" and Al Safa Foods won in the category "Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre". The winners were recognized during the unveiling of the Alizés, held at Hotel X in Toronto, in conjunction with SIAL Canada.

"It is a renewed honour for Group Export to orchestrate the Alizés Evening, highlighting Canadian agri-food companies that distinguish themselves daily through their export achievements. This year, we had the privilege of welcoming close to 100 buyers from around the world and of having the "Brand Canada" team from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada join us. We can see the efforts made by all to support our agri-food exporters in promoting Canadian products around the world. It is in this unique setting that we take the opportunity to offer our sincere congratulations to the exceptional winners of this year's Alizés Awards," says Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export.

In the " SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ " category, rewarding a company with sales of less than $50 million, the Alizé was awarded to Yourbarfactory, a Quebec company that creates and manufactures customized nutritional bars for large local and international retailers.

Founded in 2001, Yourbarfactory is a solid company that won over the jury with its ingenuity in dealing with transportation issues. The jury recognizes the company's adaptability and flexibility, including the opening of a warehouse to store finished goods in the U.S. and Europe, to optimize its supply chain and logistics management. Yourbarfactory understands its consumers and has chosen its distribution model based on their needs. The jury also appreciated the participatory approach with the management and the importance of teamwork.

In the "Large Company FCC" category, which is open to companies with sales of more than $50 million, the Alizé was once again awarded to a Quebec company, Bassé Frères Alimentation Orientale Inc., which produces, roasts, blends, packages and distributes nuts, seeds and dried fruits.

Established in 1990 under the brand name Bassé Nuts, the company has been in business for three generations. Its expertise and integrity have enabled it to develop strong relationships with suppliers of quality nuts and dried fruit from the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. One of the keys to the company's export success, as highlighted by the jury, is its ability to position itself as a local brand in each of its destinations. Bassé Nuts has shown exceptional growth, thanks to an outstanding market adaptation strategy. The jury was impressed by the company's flexibility, its concern for the environment and the attention paid to packaging choices.

In the "Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre" category, this year's Alizé was presented to Ontario-based Al Safa Foods, a distributor of halal and ethnic products including fresh, ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and deli meats. The award recognizes a company that has significantly adapted its strategy or acted innovatively to enter a new market or segment.

Founded in 1997, Al Safa Foods is one of the fastest growing and most successful halal and ethnic brands in North America. The company focuses more on developing business with regional distributors, rather than using national distributors. Al Safa Foods is committed to innovation and offering products that are increasingly tailored to the tastes of its customers. Influence marketing, as well as regular data collection and analysis, were highly praised by the jury, allowing Al Safa Foods to make the best decisions to stay ahead of the game, and stand out from its competitors.

The Alizés are awarded by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports, whom the Group Export would like to thank warmly: Louis Turcotte, Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and President of the jury, Benoit Tétrault, Investment Director, Agri-Food and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Eric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food at Inno-centre, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Martin Lemire, Vice President at EDIKOM and L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE.

"The jury wishes to highlight the exceptional work of all the companies and the quality of the applications submitted. The jury was very impressed with the thoroughness, adaptability, agility and diversification of the companies that stood out in a year of supply chain challenges and labour shortages," says Louis Turcotte, FCC Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing and President of the Alizés Awards jury.

This awards ceremony was made possible thanks to the participation of many partners: FCC, the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, OMAFRA, EDC, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec and Comexposium - SIAL Canada.

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and internationally for Quebec agri-food exporters. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and as an essential liaison between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

