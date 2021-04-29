The WIN Awards Virtually Opens the Market

WIN is a dynamic forum designed for women in infrastructure to help facilitate connections and networking, exchange ideas, and help shape the infrastructure agenda. The 2021 WIN Awards will be the 7th year WIN has presented the awards with help from sponsors and members of the organization, which represent a diverse group across the entire spectrum of participants in the infrastructure industry and include members of public agencies, equity sponsors, infrastructure and pension funds, commercial and investment banks, law firms, financial, technical and insurance advisory firms, engineering and construction firms, operations and maintenance providers.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday April 29, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

