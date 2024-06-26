PEMBROKE, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Pembroke is purchasing an eight-passenger accessible van to give the community members another safe and accessible transit option. The new van will also facilitate safer door-to-door winter pickup and have expanded hours for service on Sundays.

The purchase is made possible after a combined investment of $164,788 from the federal and provincial governments and the City of Pembroke.

"Public transit helps make lives easier for everyone. We're proud to make this investment that will help residents get where they need to go, safely and conveniently."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is delivering essential transit services to communities across Ontario. The new Handi-Bus will make sure Pembroke residents of all abilities and needs can continue to access reliable door-to-door transportation."

Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"The Handi-Bus provides a critical service to Pembroke and Laurentian Valley's seniors and people with disabilities. Having a new van that allows for expanded service is so important as we will be able to better serve our residents."

Ron Gervais, Mayor of the City of Pembroke.

The federal government is investing $65,000 in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $54,161 and the City of Pembroke is contributing $45,627 .

in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the is contributing . The PTIS stream supports building, expanding, and upgrading urban and rural transit networks.

In Ontario , the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream has already approved over 400 projects to improve public transit. The federal government has committed $6.5 billion to the program, and the provincial government has committed $7.3 billion .

, the Investing in Infrastructure Program's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream has already approved over 400 projects to improve public transit. The federal government has committed to the program, and the provincial government has committed . Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced $3 billion a year, starting in 2026, towards permanent and predictable public transit funding.

a year, starting in 2026, towards permanent and predictable public transit funding. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

