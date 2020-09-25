The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. places No. 367 on The Globe and Mail's 2020 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. ("Wesbell") is pleased to announce it has placed No. 367 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies making the list for second year in a row.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Wesbell earned its spot with three-year growth of 79%.

"We are once again honored to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies in the Globe and Mail Report on Business ranking." said Nick Mazze, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Wesbell Group of Companies.

"Wesbell continues to expand its geographical reach and has completed acquisitions that complement its organic growth to ensure that it can meet the growing demands of the industries it services."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Wesbell

The Wesbell Group of Companies Inc. is a privately held Corporation. For over 50 years, Wesbell has serviced various industries in North America, the Caribbean and Latin America. Through its various subsidiaries, Wesbell provides a wide range of services to the communications industry including Wireless Construction, Engineering, Installation, Electrical Contracting Services, Network Integration, Investment Recovery and Recycling, along with a full suite of transportation, warehousing and logistics services offerings to all industry types. Visit www.wesbell.com or call 1888 WESBELL

