THE WELL TOLD COMPANY LAUNCHES NEW UNIQUE PRODUCT LINE OF CERTIFIED ORGANIC POWDERS IN COMPOSTABLE POUCHES

TORONTO, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV:WLCO) (FSE:7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new 100% USDA organic certified powder line in compostable packaging. Well Told's Face the Day, liver and antioxidant support and Stir up your Immunity adaptogen blend are Well Told's first two powders to launch and have already been picked up by two major retailers in the U.S. Both powder blends are 100% USDA organic certified and are made from nothing but plants – no fillers, no synthetics, and no isolates.

Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told, stated, "These powders are a key pillar of our growth strategy as they enable us to engage with new consumers who prefer mixing their supplements into their morning coffee or simply a glass of water, delivering further on our mission of Clean wellness for all. The packaging for these powders is 100% compostable and can be thrown into the compost with any other kitchen scraps. We are very proud to have taken our commitment to sustainability to a whole new level."

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the U.S.

