THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INCREASES U.S. DISTRIBUTION THROUGH ECOMMERCE EXPANSION

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, announces it has expanded distribution in the U.S. with its two sleep products now available on one of the top U.S. nationwide pharmacy websites.

Well Told began its relationship with the pharmacy chain in December 2021 when 2 SKUs were listed in over 850 of its brick and mortar stores. The Company has since expanded its product offering by adding 3 more products in store in March 2022 (for a total of 5 SKUs) and now 2 products online.

"Although we only began this relationship a few months ago, it is incredibly encouraging to see this national player add our products to their ecommerce channel," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO. "This new opportunity allows us to be accessible to their customers whenever and wherever they want to shop and further confirms our belief in an omnichannel approach to rapid growth."

According to Similarweb and Semrush, the total monthly visits on the pharmacy's ecommerce platform were between 65 million and 95 million from April 2021 to March 2022.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the U.S.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Well Told Inc.

For further information: Monica Ruffo, Chief Executive Officer, The Well Told Company Inc., Telephone: +1-855-935-5865, Investor Relations: Aiyana Bradshaw, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1-855-935-5865, Media inquiries: Dria Murphy, Publicist, Email: [email protected]