THE WELL TOLD COMPANY DONATES $30,000 IN-KIND TO AFTER BREAST CANCER CHARITY

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products founded by breast cancer survivor Monica Ruffo, has agreed to donate $30,000 of products to after BREAST CANCER, a charity that provides support for individuals who have undergone treatment for breast cancer and have limited financial resources for basic post-operative needs.

The products that will be donated to after BREAST CANCER in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will be included in Care KITs that go to breast cancer treatment "graduates" to help them recover from the long tail effects of cancer treatment that can often last for years.

"As someone who has experienced the after-effects of breast cancer treatment firsthand, I am very grateful to be in a position to support women in this stage of their journey," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "The effects of breast cancer treatment can last for a long time and helping women transition to a "new normal" with a little help from our wellness products can be a critical step."

after BREAST CANCER is a Canadian breast cancer charity set up to ensure that women have access to the basic needs after cancer and to provide mastectomy and lumpectomy bras and breast prostheses as well as Care KITs to women who are unable to afford them.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 1,000 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com, on Amazon, and in airports across the U.S.

