THE WELL TOLD COMPANY ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ON THE AMAZON PLATFORM

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce very strong first quarter growth on the Amazon platform in both Canada and the U.S. As at the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Company has more than tripled its total annual 2021 Amazon revenue. In addition to this significant growth, the Company's Bye Bye Bloating product has also already earned the coveted "Amazon's Choice" badge. While the Company has invested in advertising to grow this channel, with 80% gross margins, its Amazon business is positively contributing to the Company's path to profitability.

Commenting on these tremendous results, Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told, stated, "We are strong believers in a multichannel approach, making our products available when and where our consumers choose to shop. While we are still just getting started with Amazon, this strong revenue growth is a key indicator of the key role this platform promises to play for our company. This is further testament of things to come, as our brand continues to gain awareness, trial and repeat purchase across all channels."

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the US in addition to being available at well.com and on Amazon.

