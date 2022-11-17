The Well Creative Consultants opens new division, adds to management team

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's human-centered marketplace announces three new additions to its management team, along with a new division focused solely on agency services.

A rapidly-growing enterprise founded on the principles of the fastest growing segment of the gig economy—the knowledge-based gig labour force—The Well serves clients, consultants and freelancers across Canada in the marketing, advertising, communications and technology sectors. Recognizing individuals that have helped grow the business in recent years, The Well is pleased to elevate three key staff into management roles, including Celina Pecchia, Allison Tweedie and Kendra Smith.

"These are exciting developments for The Well," says Sammy Davis, Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, The Well Creative Consultants. "Being at the forefront of new territory that has become a big part of every marketing team's resourcing strategy presents unique challenges and opportunities when it comes to our own staffing. Celina, Allison and Kendra are pioneers in the constantly-evolving knowledge-based gig economy, anticipating needs and delivering completely new thinking for our clients, consultants and freelancers."

As the new Director of Advisory Services, Celina Pecchia will be further advancing The Well's vetting systems and matchmaking services , while also developing new support services to help consultants and freelancers run thriving businesses.

"I'm excited to grow the Advisory Services team, including making new hires in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver," says Celina Pecchia, Director of Advisory Services, The Well Creative Consultants. "I've been working directly with the consultants on our roster for nearly two years, and I'm looking forward to supporting and guarding the health of our roster in new ways. While evolving our vetting system, a primary focus for me has been the development of additional support for our roster and ultimately for today's knowledge-based gig labour force as a whole. As a company, we've come to understand the motivations and pitfalls that everyone in every position faces in today's market. In this role, I'm eager to influence, support and serve such a booming sector and at the same time, strengthen The Well's foothold as Canada's human-centered marketplace for marketing, advertising, communications and technology specialists."

Under a brand new division, Allison Tweedie has taken on the role of Director of Agency Services, focused on creative agency clients and the project specialists and contract specialists best matched to work with them.

"Over the last five years, I've had the pleasure of helping perfect The Well's vetting process and successfully matching the very best project and contract specialists to client needs," says Allison Tweedie, Director of Agency Services, The Well Creative Consultants. "Now, as the Director of Agency Services, I'll be drawing on this experience along with all of my history in the agency world. I fully recognize the subtle differences in not just what agencies need from freelancers and consultants, but also what traits are best suited to both parties finding success with each other. I can also all-but guarantee there's going to be a few agency-specific services in our future."

A new addition to the team, Kendra Smith has joined The Well to support client needs and ensure their success.

"The Well hired me because I genuinely care about people, and because I am not a salesperson," says Kendra Smith, Relationship Manager, The Well Creative Consultants. "The Well takes issue with the product pushing and aggressive sales tactics you see today, and that's where I come in. I'm not here to sell anything, and neither is anyone on my team. Instead, in this role, I get to do what I do best: hear people's stories, understand them, and find ways to make their lives easier."

Since its founding in 2014, The Well has quickly expanded across Canada, serving clients, consultants and freelancers in Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton. With a continued upward growth trajectory, today's announcement is one of several to come over the next 18-month period.

ABOUT THE WELL

Part agency, part matchmaker, The Well is Canada's first human-centered marketplace for marketing, advertising, communications and technology services. With specialists and staff that call Canada home, The Well provides clients with support and advice, while recommending the best individuals and teams to tackle each job—all for free and without obligation.

