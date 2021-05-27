Honouring Canada's most successful songwriters, composers and music publishers, the 32nd annual SOCAN Awards are being held online for the second year.

Follow @socanmusic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#SOCANawards) and go to socanawards.com to join in the celebration of more than 50 award winners announced today and special performance by JJ Wilde of Eddie Schwartz's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot." Special virtual presentations will include SOCAN members Drake, Lido Pimienta, Shawn Mendes, OZ, Tenille Arts and many more music creators and publishers who exemplify the incredible domestic and international success of Canadian music creation.

SOCAN Special Achievement Awards:

The Weeknd. The Weeknd is honoured for the second time with the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer Award . In addition to this most prestigious prize, he also takes home the SOCAN International Song Award , two SOCAN Pop Music Awards for the international hits "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," and a SOCAN R&B Award for "In Your Eyes."





The Weeknd is honoured for the second time with the . In addition to this most prestigious prize, he also takes home the , two for the international hits "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," and a for "In Your Eyes." Eddie Schwartz . His impact as a songwriter on the international music scene is undeniable, and his truly iconic song, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," holds a special place in music history. An anthem of empowerment and resilience, not only was the song Schwartz's earliest hit as a songwriter for another artist, but it would see singer Pat Benatar achieve her first Billboard top 10 single. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and Eddie Schwartz will be honoured with the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award .





His impact as a songwriter on the international music scene is undeniable, and his truly iconic song, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," holds a special place in music history. An anthem of empowerment and resilience, not only was the song Schwartz's earliest hit as a songwriter for another artist, but it would see singer achieve her first Billboard top 10 single. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and will be honoured with the . SOCAN Guardian Award. The most significant act of government prioritizing Canadian music, the Broadcasting Act, made sure that the work of Canadian music creators was properly promoted for the prosperity of Canadian culture. The SOCAN Guardian Award honours the 24 industry and government leaders who championed Canadian content legislation, ensuring Canadian art and storytelling could be discovered and thrive. Their contributions of a half-century ago inspire us as we look to the future and how we will continue to nurture Canada's music creators in the digital era.





The most significant act of government prioritizing Canadian music, the Broadcasting Act, made sure that the work of Canadian music creators was properly promoted for the prosperity of Canadian culture. honours the 24 industry and government leaders who championed Canadian content legislation, ensuring Canadian art and storytelling could be discovered and thrive. Their contributions of a half-century ago inspire us as we look to the future and how we will continue to nurture music creators in the digital era. Keith Power . For his incredible music contributions to such television productions as Heartland, and Hawaii Five-0 , Keith Power is celebrated for a fourth time with the SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award , the SOCAN Domestic Television Music Award – Fiction Programming and the SOCAN International Television Series Music Award.





For his incredible music contributions to such television productions as , is celebrated for a fourth time with the , the and the Frank Dukes . Dukes continues to dominate the world of production, receiving his fourth consecutive SOCAN Songwriter of The Year – Producer Award . Producing for many of the biggest names in music, including the global chart-toppers "My Oh My" by Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby, and "Monster" by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber .





. Dukes continues to dominate the world of production, receiving his fourth consecutive . Producing for many of the biggest names in music, including the global chart-toppers "My Oh My" by feat. DaBaby, and "Monster" by and . Tate McRae . In 2020 Tate McRae's single " You Broke Me First" became one of the biggest international hits of the year. This followed amassing tens of millions of streams on her debut single " Tear Myself Apart," co-penned with Billie Eilish and Finneas, and being added as the youngest musician to the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Tate McRae is being honoured with the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award and a SOCAN Pop Music Award .





. In 2020 Tate McRae's single " became one of the biggest international hits of the year. This followed amassing tens of millions of streams on her debut single " co-penned with Billie Eilish and Finneas, and being added as the youngest musician to the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. is being honoured with the and a . peermusic Canada Inc. For their investment in music creation and commitment to the long-term success of music creators in 2020, peermusic receives the SOCAN Publisher of the Year Award .





For their investment in music creation and commitment to the long-term success of music creators in 2020, peermusic receives the . The SOCAN Licensed To Play Award goes to Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canada's preeminent classical music organization, for providing much-needed online concerts while continuing to recognize the value of music and importance of music rights by adhering to legal and ethical music licensing.

"In a difficult year, the incredible work of Canada's music creators and publishers has never been more important and meaningful," said SOCAN interim CEO Jennifer Brown. "2020 reminded us of the deep connection we have with music and the huge role it plays in our mental and emotional health. We will continue to advocate for a country in which music creation is fairly valued and rewarded."

Music fans can support music creators by donating to the official charitable partners of the SOCAN Awards, the Unison Benevolent Fund and the SOCAN Foundation, organizations that work to assist deserving musicians, music creators and music publishers in their lives and careers.

SOCAN Achievement Award winners are determined collaboratively between the SOCAN Board of Directors' Membership Committee and the leaders of SOCAN's Membership department. They receive "The SOCAN" – the world's first and only music industry trophy that is also a musical instrument, incorporating five custom bronze crotales created by world-class percussion instrument maker SABIAN of New Brunswick.

The annual Gala de la SOCAN, which celebrates and honours the work of SOCAN's Francophone members, will be held in a similar event later this year.

A complete list of winners can be found at 2021 SOCAN Awards.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators, music publishers and visual artists worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 175,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and over 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

SOURCE SOCAN

For further information: Media contacts: Proof Strategies (on behalf of SOCAN): Sara Basdeo, [email protected]; SOCAN: Nicole Van Severen, [email protected]

Related Links

www.socan.ca

