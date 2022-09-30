The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

Sep 30, 2022, 06:07 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Voyager Completes Successful Auction and Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets
Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (OTCPink: VYGVQ) (FRA: UCD2) announced today that after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks, its operating company Voyager Digital LLC, selected West Realm Shires Inc. ("FTX US") as the highest and best bid for its assets. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors ("UCC") participated actively in the competitive auction and supports FTX US's winning bid.
- Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 with exclusive, limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel
Tim Hortons is celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 in style with unique and exciting opportunities for guests to enjoy Canada's favourite coffee* and a classic pastime – the Tims Run. In honour of the millions of Canadians who make a daily Tims Run before work, at lunch, or on the way home, Tim Hortons is releasing an exclusive, limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel line.
- Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.
- Iconic Vancouver weekly, The Georgia Straight, acquired by Overstory Media Group in move to reinstate focus on local arts and culture
Overstory Media Group ("Overstory") is proud to announce the acquisition of The Georgia Straight ("The Straight"), Canada's largest urban weekly publication. The move returns the 55-year-old Vancouver-based news, lifestyle, and entertainment outlet to West Coast ownership after its 2020 acquisition by Toronto-based Media Central Corporation Inc.
- Air Canada Welcomes Government of Canada Decision to Lift Mask, Testing and ArriveCan Requirements
"Air Canada welcomes the removal of these restrictions, acknowledging that air travel is safe and that the measures were not justified by science. We believe it will greatly facilitate travel, help to continue stabilizing the country's air transport sector and support Canada's economy. Customers and crew will still have the option to wear masks and we also encourage customers to monitor their own health to be sure they feel well and fit to travel," said Craig Landry, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Air Canada.
- Scotiabank announces Brian J. Porter's retirement, names Scott Thomson as President and Chief Executive Officer
Scotiabank today announced Brian Porter's decision to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2023. With this announcement, Scotiabank's Board of Directors has appointed Scott Thomson as CEO of Scotiabank, effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Thomson is currently President and CEO of Finning International Inc. and has been a member of the Scotiabank Board since 2016. Mr. Thomson will initially serve as President, effective December 1, 2022, with responsibility for the Bank's business lines: Canadian Banking, Global Banking and Markets, Global Wealth Management, and International Banking.
- Hammerhead Resources Inc. and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Announce C$1.39 billion Business Combination; Combined Company to be Listed on Nasdaq
Hammerhead Resources Inc., a Calgary-based energy company ("Hammerhead"), and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (Nasdaq: DCRD, DCRDW, DCRDU), a special purpose acquisition company ("DCRD"), announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that values Hammerhead at C$1.39 billion.
- Indigenous Communities and Enbridge Announce Landmark Equity Partnership
"We are very pleased to be joining our Indigenous partners in this landmark collaboration," said Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge. "We believe this partnership exemplifies how Enbridge and Indigenous communities can work together, not only in stewarding the environment, but also in owning and operating critical energy infrastructure."
- Government of Canada to remove COVID-19 border and travel measures effective October 1
The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fuelled wave, Canada's high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19.
- Almost half of Canadians are worried about being a victim of cybercrime in the coming year: New RBC Cyber Security Poll
A new poll on cyber security from RBC shows that while most Canadians (71 per cent) are knowledgeable about various types of cyber threats to their personal information, nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) are worried that they will be a victim of cybercrime in the coming year.
- Pizza Hut Canada Partners With Serve Robotics to Embark on the Future of Pizza Delivery With New Door-To-Door Robot Delivery Service
Pizza Hut® Canada is embarking on its latest innovation in the pizza-verse with the launch of its new robot delivery service. The national chain is partnering with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to host a two-week pilot program in Vancouver, B.C. From now until September 30, select Vancouver customers who place an order via the Pizza Hut app may have their favourite menu items delivered directly to their doorstep via robot.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected]
Share this article