The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Feb 06, 2026, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026
- Neo Financial secures $68.5M in equity, backed by 100+ Canadian investors to fuel securitization strategy
The capital will be used to fund Neo's inaugural securitization program, a first of its kind for a Canadian fintech. By securitizing its credit assets, Neo is adopting the capital-efficient model already used by the world's largest banks and allowing it to grow its lending portfolio to billions of dollars without being constrained by equity-funded lending. This aligns Neo's credit modeling and risk management practices with the rigorous standards of Canada's Tier 1 banking sector.
- Eldorado and Foran Combine to Create a Leading Gold and Copper Producer
By bringing together two high-quality, fully financed development assets – Skouries in Greece and McIlvenna Bay in Saskatchewan, Canada – which are both on budget and on schedule to achieve commercial production in mid-2026, the combined company will offer a clear and compelling re-rate opportunity. With a diversified asset base anchored in Canada and a peer-leading exploration pipeline, the combined company is designed to generate resilient, long-term cash flows capable of self-funding sustained growth.
- TOYS "R" US CANADA ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PROCEEDINGS UNDER COMPANIES' CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT
After careful consideration of all reasonably available alternatives, TRU Canada has sought creditor protection under the CCAA to obtain a stay of proceedings as it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives. These initiatives will include reducing its retail footprint to better position the Company in today's retail environment. All of TRU Canada's currently active stores will remain open during this process.
- Collect hockey history with new Tim Hortons® Team Canada Trading Cards set, available now at Tims® restaurants
"As the Olympic games get underway and Team Canada takes to the ice, we're excited to rally behind the team with fans across the country. The thrill of opening a pack of Tims Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards captures the pride, passion, and anticipation Canadians feel as we celebrate our teams' achievements," said Solange Bernard, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, for Tim Hortons.
- Scotiabank supports defence sector through partnership to establish a new global defence bank
Scotiabank today announced its confirmation as a partner bank of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank Development Group, supporting the establishment of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). The new international financial institution is being established to help NATO and allied partners deliver on commitments to increase defence, security and resilience investment over the coming decade. DSRB will provide governments with access to low-cost financing, procurement support and mechanisms to mobilize private capital through credit guarantee programs.
- THE GOODLIFE GROUP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM APOLLO FUNDS
"People in Canada are focusing on their physical and mental well-being more than ever, and the GoodLife Group recognizes the important role that we play in helping them achieve their goals," said Jeff van Haeren, President and CEO, GoodLife Group. "This investment will bolster GoodLife as the leading fitness company in the country, and we could not ask for a better partner in Apollo. Our incredible leadership team and employees across all our brands are ready for growth and excited about the next phase of our company."
- Tim Hortons® Special Olympics Donut takes the podium TODAY until Feb. 1 with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada
Tim Hortons and Tims restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from every Special Olympics Donut sold to Special Olympics Canada to support year-round, inclusive sport programs for more than 40,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities in communities across Canada. These programs create opportunities for athletes to train, compete and build confidence and connections – on and off the field of play.
- GreenShield acquires Kii Health's Canadian Mental Health Services Segment, expanding its Leadership Position in Mental Health Care Nationwide
By combining GreenShield's integrated coverage and care capabilities with Kii Health's established mental health offerings, more Canadians will gain access to integrated, high-quality mental health support--at work, school and at home. "This acquisition marks an important step forward in GreenShield's integrated coverage and care strategy," said Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "It strengthens our leadership in mental health, advances innovation in care delivery, and enhances our ability to provide comprehensive, connected support to Canadians nationwide."
- We Put It On Everything: McDonald's Canada Turns Up the Heat with Frank's RedHot®
This isn't your typical collab. The McDonald's x Frank's RedHot® limited-time menu launching across Canada starting tomorrow, February 3, takes your McDonald's favourites and gives them a bold twist that kicks every meal occasion up a notch - morning, noon, or night. From breakfast sandwiches to dips we're adding some heat to your day, one bite at a time. The McDonald's x Frank's RedHot® menu is available for a limited time at participating restaurants across Canada, through the McDonald's app, or with McDelivery®.
- Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Sale of Oklahoma Spine Hospital, LLC and The Surgery Center of Newport Coast, LLC
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, excluding government stimulus income, OSH generated facility service revenue of $76.4 million and income from operations of $6.7 million, representing 23.0% and 13.6% of MFC's consolidated facility service revenue and income from operations, respectively. The Corporation also completed the sale of its ambulatory surgery center, The Surgery Center of Newport Coast, LLC d/b/a Newport Center Surgical, located in Newport Beach, CA, to Newport Center GK, LLC for $1.5 million on December 31, 2025.
