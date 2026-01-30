The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons® launching limited-edition Moonbits box in London, Ont. to celebrate Canadian connection to upcoming Artemis II mission to the Moon
The Moonbits 10-pack Timbits® box will include the following information to help get guests excited about the landmark space mission: "Canada will make history when Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, born and raised in the London area, flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. Canada will be only the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon."
- Shell Canada Joins Scene+ Loyalty Program
Scene+ is one of Canada's leading loyalty programs with over 15 million members. Co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., Scene+ is fueling more rewards with Shell, making it easier for members to earn Scene+ points on everyday trips to the pump.
- BMO Boldly Reimagines Loyalty with Launch of Blue Rewards
Available for all Canadians through a newly designed Blue Rewards app, and for BMO clients through seamless integration with BMO's Mobile Banking app and Online Banking platform, Blue Rewards will make it easier than ever for members to unlock more value from their spending.
- Vention Raises $110M USD ($150M CAD) to Accelerate Physical AI Deployment Across Global Manufacturing
"Manufacturers no longer want automation that requires deep expertise and long commissioning cycles," said Etienne Lacroix, founder and CEO of Vention. "They want automation that works as intuitively and reliably as modern software. Physical AI is allowing us to deliver exactly that."
- Empire Provides E-Commerce Update
Empire expects the actions contained in this update to deliver approximately $95 million in annualized operating income in fiscal 2027. The Company will incur non-cash impairment and related cash charges (including the impairment of right of use assets) in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 of approximately $750 million as a result of the rationalization and financial underperformance of its e-commerce network.
- Silver Viper Minerals Announces Appointment of Rakesh Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer
"I am thrilled to join Silver Viper at such a pivotal stage of growth. The Company's high-quality portfolio of projects on prominent mineral trends in Mexico represents a unique opportunity for the company. I look forward to supporting the team in advancing its projects, optimizing financial strategies, and delivering long-term value to shareholders."
- Tim Hortons® debuts new Custard Tart and Pecan Butter Tart as the perfect sweet treat pairings with your coffee, latte or tea
"Canadians love their butter tarts and they are also going to love our new Pecan Butter Tart, which features a topping of candied pecans for a sweet and savoury crunch. Our new tarts are perfect as a treat to sweeten your day, or as an easy dessert option for your next gathering with family and friends."
- Pan Global Grants Incentive Awards
The RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of the grant. Under the Plan, a maximum of 5,000,000 non-option equity awards may be granted. Following the issuance of the RSUs today, an aggregate of 2,340,150 RSUs and 650,000 Deferred Share Units are outstanding under the Plan.
- Government of Canada invests in projects to support people living with dementia and their caregivers
The six organizations receiving funding for national and community-based projects include the Art Gallery of Hamilton, Canada's National Ballet School, Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre and the University of Northern British Columbia.
- Intrepid Travel signs landmark deal to support Indigenous Tourism in Canada
Coming at a time of rising interest in Indigenous tourism, the announcement was made today on stage at IMPACT, North America's leading conference on sustainability and innovation in tourism, held in Victoria, B.C., the traditional territory of the Lekwungen-speaking peoples of the Songhees Nation and Xʷsepsəm Nation, and W̱SÁNEĆ peoples.
