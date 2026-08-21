The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Aug 21, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Sea-Doo Revamps 2027 Lineup With Higher Horsepower, Featuring Rider-Inspired Updates and Refreshed Styles for PWC and Switch
The Spark family also expands with an all-new model, the Sea-Doo Spark X, also available with the Trixx package. Both options feature the 110 hp engine and Intelligent Debris Free (iDF) system which allows riders to quickly clear debris from the pump using intuitive handlebar-mounted controls.
- Can-Am Elevates its 2027 3-Wheel Lineup With Major Ryker Updates Plus Spyder and Canyon Refinements
The all-new Ryker features comprehensive chassis enhancements across the lineup, representing the most significant updates for 2027. Increased chassis rigidity, a reinforced steering system, a recalibrated Vehicle Stability System (VSS), and refined aerodynamics work in harmony to deliver sharper handling, greater confidence, and a smoother, more connected riding experience.
- Curaleaf Launches Take-Over Bid to Acquire Aurora Cannabis, Invites Aurora Shareholders to Tender to the Bid
Curaleaf acknowledges that, as announced in a press release on August 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Aurora has formed a Special Committee to review the Offer, and Curaleaf remains open to a dialogue whereby the parties can work toward a constructive, mutually agreeable transaction in a timely manner.
- First Nations Lead Kino Aski LNG - A Major Canadian Energy Project
Kino Aski Inc. and Marinvest Energy Canada Inc. announced today the joint development of Kino Aski LNG, a First Nations–led energy corridor and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project designed to supply Europe with competitive, low–carbon Canadian energy.
- Royal Canadian Mint Reports Profits and Performance for Q2 2026
"Our Foreign Circulation business continues to exceed expectations, while our Precious Metals business remains profitable despite ongoing market volatility," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "These results underscore the resilience and strength of our diversified business model."
- Eucalyptus Resources Announces Submission of Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees at TNR Gold's Upcoming Annual Meeting
In conjunction with the nominations, Eucalyptus requested it be provided with notification of any deficiencies in the nominations prior to 5 p.m. (Pacific time) on August 12, 2026 in order to remedy them expeditiously. Having received no such correspondence, Eucalyptus is left to infer in good faith that the nominations are in good order and therefore have been accepted.
- Endless Shrimp® returns to Red Lobster® for a Limited Time Starting August 17
"Our guests were thrilled to have Endless Shrimp back this spring and made it clear they wanted more -- so we listened," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "We proved we could bring it back in a way that delights our guests and works for our restaurant teams and our business. Now we're bringing our fans more of the Endless experience they asked for."
- Jewish Lawyers of Canada to Host First Toronto Mayoral Debate of 2026 Election
Jewish Lawyers of Canada will host the first Toronto mayoral debate of the 2026 election on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET, bringing candidates before an expected audience of 1,200 to discuss public safety, antisemitism and issues facing Toronto ahead of the Oct. 26 municipal election.
- CanAsia Announces Entering into Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Sawn Lake Heavy Oil Project in an All-Cash Transaction
Commenting on the Transaction, Jeff Chisholm, Chief Executive Officer of CanAsia stated "CanAsia is pleased to announce the monetization of the Sawn Lake SAGD heavy oil asset at financial metrics favorable to CanAsia shareholders, on a risked basis. Looking forward, the focus of CanAsia will return to its Asian roots and area of expertise."
- TELUS unveils new TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal to help parents identify trusted children's programming
From the earliest stages of development, creators producing children's programming must meet strict requirements, including a mandatory vulnerable sector check for creators working with children, adherence to the STORYHIVE Code of Conduct, child safety protocols and ongoing editorial oversight.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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