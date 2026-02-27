The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury.
- Morguard Announces Strategic Relationship with TD Asset Management on Multi-Suite Residential Real Estate Portfolio
The strategic relationship with TDAM includes the transition of property management responsibilities for the portfolio to Morguard, establishing a significant institutional management mandate. The partnership combines a meaningful ownership interest with joint asset management responsibility across the portfolio.
- We heard you, Canada: The iconic Tim Hortons® tradition of Rolling Up The Rim is back starting TODAY and will continue to be a part of future contests
The Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win contest is back starting today and to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Tims is announcing that the beloved annual tradition of Rolling Up The Rim on hot beverage cups for a chance to win amazing prizes will return this year and continue to be a key part of future contests.
- LunR Royalties to Acquire a Life-of-Mine Silver Stream on the Fruta Del Norte Mine for $670 Million
A special committee of independent directors of LunR (for purposes of MI 61-101) (the "Special Committee") unanimously recommended that the Board of Directors of LunR (the "LunR Board") approve the Transaction on the terms set forth in the Term Sheet, including the issuance of the Consideration Shares to Lundin Gold, the entering into of the Term Sheet and the negotiation and settlement of definitive documentation.
- Fastfrate Group to Acquire Omnitrans Inc., Expanding Its Global Supply Chain Capabilities
Ron Tepper, Executive Chairman of Fastfrate Group, added: "This acquisition strengthens our position as a full-service supply chain partner. Omnitrans brings respected expertise in international forwarding and customs brokerage, which complements Fastfrate's scale, infrastructure, and North American footprint."
- Haworth Makes Strategic Investment in Canada with Acquisition of Tayco
Tayco is recognized across the industry for exceptional efficiency and world-class expertise in furniture and casegoods. By partnering with Tayco, Haworth has found a partner whose scale, culture, and capabilities align with its long-term vision for Canada.
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
Interested investors, the media and others may review this quarterly Earnings Release, quarterly results slides, supplementary financial information and our Q1 2026 Report to Shareholders at rbc.com/investorrelations.
- CIBC Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
Details of CIBC's fiscal 2026 first quarter results, as well as a presentation to investors, will be available in English and French at www.cibc.com, Investor Relations section, prior to the conference call/webcast. We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this news release.
- Scotiabank reports first quarter results
Canadian Banking delivered earnings of $960 million, up 5% year-over-year, primarily driven by strong revenue growth coupled with disciplined expense management, partly offset by higher provision for credit losses. This resulted in solid positive operating leverage and a year-over-year improvement in ROE of 140 basis points to 18.1%.
- Women's Health Leaders Gather on Parliament Hill to Advance National Framework
This is a defining moment for women's health in Canada," said Carmen Wyton, Chair and Founder of the Women's Health Coalition of Canada. "For the first time, leaders from across the country are coming together with a shared purpose -- to recognize women's health as essential to Canada's health system, economic strength, and future prosperity.".
