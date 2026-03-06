The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Mar 06, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- NHL's Biggest Stars Team Up with McDonald's Canada to Launch the New NHL® Star Sticks Meal
It's a face off like never before! In partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), some of hockey's biggest superstars are joining the lineup at McDonald's restaurants in Canada in a whole new (mini) way.
- Casa and Scotiabank Team Up to Offer the First Credit Card in Canada with No Transaction Fees¹ on Rent Payments
"We're on a mission to make rent more rewarding," said Brandon Koffler, CEO of Casa. "Together with Scotiabank, we're bringing that vision to life - introducing a new way to make housing payments with no transaction fees and helping Canadians unlock meaningful value from one of their largest monthly expenses."
- Avenue Living Real Estate Core Trust and Mini Mall Storage Properties Trust Boards Initiate Strategic Review to Evaluate Optimal Path for Value Creation
The Strategic Review marks a natural progression for Avenue Living as it enters its 20th year of operations. Avenue Living believes that a transition to public markets represents the optimal path to achieve permanent liquidity, as both platforms command significant scale in the Canadian REIT space and present a unique opportunity for investors.
- Canada secures 30 new critical minerals partnerships and unlocks $12.1 billion in mining project capital
Today, during the Canadian Critical Minerals Forum at the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, joined industry and international partners to announce the second round of 30 partnerships and investments under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance (the Alliance).
- TELUS and AST SpaceMobile partner to bring space-based cellular broadband connectivity to every corner of Canada
Planned for late 2026, TELUS customers will be able to send texts, make calls and use data in Canada's most remote locations, staying connected whether they're hiking through the backcountry, working at a remote job site, or spending the weekend at the lake, using the smartphone they already own with no special equipment required.
- Parks Canada introduces reservation system for parking to protect iconic Skyline Trail
Between June 26 and October 25, access to the Skyline Trail parking lot will require a reservation for a four–hour timeslot. The first entry is 8:00 a.m., and the last entry is 5:00 p.m. Only visitors with a confirmed reservation will be permitted to enter the parking lot. Timeslot reservations will be available through the Parks Canada Reservation Service, online or by telephone, when bookings open on May 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. AT.
- Health Canada Approves Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) to Reduce the Risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes
Novo Nordisk announced today that Health Canada has approved Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events (CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease.1
- Englobe Strengthens Environmental Services in Western Canada with acquisition of Calgary-based Applied Aquatic Research Ltd.
"AAR is widely respected in the industry as a trusted environmental advisor with deep technical expertise," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "Their capabilities align exceptionally well with Englobe's strategy to provide integrated, end–to–end environmental services that support responsible development in the energy and resources sector and beyond."
- GFL Sports & Entertainment, Inc. Launches as Publicly Traded MMA League, Introducing a New Ownership Model for Athletes and Fans
As a publicly traded company, GFL is introducing a model that expands access to ownership beyond traditional private capital. At a time when institutional investors are acquiring stakes in professional sports franchises and leagues, GFL is structuring participation to allow a broader base of stakeholders -- including athletes and fans -- to invest in a global sports property.
- La Ronde Amusement Park to Be Managed by the Operator of Valcartier and Calypso
La Ronde Operations Inc., a company owned by Kieran Burke, will assume the operation of La Ronde amusement park following its acquisition by EPR Properties ("EPR"). Mr. Burke's companies lease and operate Village Vacances Valcartier resort, located in Québec City, and Calypso Waterpark in Limoges, Ontario.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article