The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Darren Entwistle to Retire June 30 After Over 26 Years of Transformational Leadership; Telus Corporation Names Victor Dodig Next President and CEO
Following a comprehensive succession planning process, the Board of Directors has appointed Victor Dodig President and CEO, effective July 1, 2026. Mr. Dodig, who has served on the TELUS Board of Directors as an Independent Director since May 2022, becomes CEO Designate effective immediately and will join the TELUS leadership team full time on May 1, 2026 to enable a seamless transition.
- Midwives call on the Minister of Health to implement mediator's recommendations as midwifery attrition reaches crisis level
The recruitment and retention crisis in midwifery is fueled by a combination of factors, including inequitable compensation. As the Mediator's report states, "While compensation alone will not resolve the crisis, the ministry can work with the AOM to correct the other drivers of recruitment and retention."
- IKEA Canada serves up its $1 Breakfast -- and every bite gives back
Returning for a limited time, the $1 breakfast is among several special offers available in stores that weekend, making everyday cooking & eating more affordable for Canadians. Alongside new deals in the Swedish Restaurant and exclusive instore promotions, IKEA is helping Canadians enjoy great tasting food and affordable home solutions all in one trip.
- Air Canada discloses order for eight Airbus A350-1000s
Designed for ultra-long-haul comfort, the aircraft features the Airspace cabin, representing the next evolution of Air Canada's award-winning passenger experience. Travelers will benefit from the lowest altitude and noise levels of any aircraft cabin to support passenger wellbeing on the longest flights.
- Rexall Announces Ron Wilson as New President and CEO
"I'm honoured to join Rexall at an important moment of growth for the business," said Ron Wilson, President and CEO, Rexall. "Rexall is a trusted name for Canadians, and I'm excited to work alongside the pharmacy teams to empower their expertise, enhance performance, drive growth, and continue improving how we support customers and patients."
- PwC Canada launches groundbreaking AI governance certification to build Trust in AI
"By integrating ISO 42001 with our existing ISO 27001 capabilities, we are delivering North America's first unified AI/Cyber Trust offering, setting a new benchmark for responsible, secure, and compliant AI adoption," said Kartik Kannan, PwC's ISO Certification Practice Leader.
- Domestic departures await! WestJet announces four new flights and enhanced east-west connectivity for summer 2026
Improving access between Sault Ste. Marie, Campbell River and North Bay to WestJet's global hub in Calgary will connect guests to destinations across the Americas, Europe and Asia, while also offering seamless connectivity for Alberta-based tourists to uncover paths less travelled in British Columbia and Ontario.
- Aurora Advances Global Medical Growth Strategy with Portfolio Expansion in Australia & New Zealand
Aurora remains a trusted choice for prescribers and patients around the globe. With a broad portfolio of high-quality medical cannabis, proven regulatory expertise, and strong leadership across a dozen markets, Aurora continues to raise the bar for supporting patient care.
- eBay Live Launches in Canada, Bringing Real-Time, Community-Driven Shopping Nationwide
"eBay Live brings the energy and fun of live discovery together with the trust eBay is known for," said Caroline Pougnier, Director of eBay Live, North America. "It gives Canadian buyers a more interactive way to discover great inventory, connect with knowledgeable sellers, and engage with the collecting community -- all within eBay's trusted marketplace."
- False Information, Real Harm: SOGC Addresses Growing Threat of Health Misinformation During Awareness Week
In October, 2025, the SOGC called out health misinformation and disinformation as a form of violence against women. False information about health remedies or medications can cause real harm to women and girls and can undermine trust in health care, even if these options are evidence-based and safe.
