The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Mar 27, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Nominees Announced for the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards
In film, 40 Acres leads nominations with 10, including Best Motion Picture; and nods for R.T. Thorne for both Achievement in Direction and the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award. Following with eight nominations are Follies | Folichonneries, Honey Bunch, and Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, while Blue Heron and Mile End Kicks both receive seven.
- EQB welcomes Daniel Rethazy as EVP, Personal Banking, adding top banking talent to reignite core business growth and execute on transformation
Mr. Rethazy's appointment is complemented by key enhancements to EQB's executive leadership team that further reflect the company's growing scale and ambition. Anilisa Sainani will step into the elevated role of EVP and CFO, expanding her mandate to include leadership of the Treasury function – a critical pillar as EQB accelerates its funding capabilities.
- MDA Space Provides Market Update
MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today issued the following statement in response NASA's changes to the Artemis mission.
- Greater Montreal to have its second airport on June 15 with the opening of a new terminal
Once open the terminal will the host operations of Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation, offering flights connecting Canadian destinations from coast to coast. The terminal will also be able to welcome additional carriers in the future.
- Tim Hortons® launching its second collab with Ryan Reynolds, this time on a new Ryan's Signature Donut
Following the success of the Ryan's Scrambled Eggs breakfast box, Ryan's Signature Donut is another brand new innovation for Tims guests to enjoy. Ryan's Signature Donut features a new soft and fluffy donut recipe, coated in a rich buttery glaze and hand-finished with a drizzle of icing that's made with maple syrup.
- Subaru Canada Announces 2026 WRX 雷 Kaminari Edition
Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), revealed the 2026 WRX 雷 Kaminari Edition at the 2026 Vancouver Auto Show, an all-new special edition version of the legendary Subaru WRX. Translating to "lightning", the 雷 Kaminari Edition is built off the WRX tS trim level and comes exclusively in Sunrise Yellow exterior paint.
- New Gold Completes Arrangement with Coeur Mining
Shortly following the completion of the Transaction, New Gold common shares will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the NYSE American. Coeur also intends to cause New Gold to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws. Shares of Coeur common stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the TSX.
- adidas Canada Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays Ahead of the 2026 Season
Fans can expect the You Got This campaign to come alive through captivating content across Blue Jays' official social channels, showcasing genuine moments of positivity, camaraderie, and team belief. This integrated approach will highlight authentic player stories, from preparation to celebratory moments, reflecting the joy of the sport and the unique bond between teammates.
- Border Services Officer Charged
Federal Policing – Central Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Officer who is employed at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.
- Smartwatches show promise in identifying increased risk of heart failure hospitalization
"Heart failure often worsens silently between clinic visits. By tapping into information captured through everyday wearable tech, this study shows we can detect significant changes much earlier, and potentially intervene before a health crisis occurs," says Dr. Heather Ross, Head of Cardiology at UHN's Peter Munk Cardiac Centre and co-senior author.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
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