The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 28, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Subway® Canada Launches Biggest Menu Overhaul Ever with Subway® Series: A Whole New Way to Subway
The single most significant menu update in Subway Canada's history, this new way of ordering means that guests no longer need to pick toppings throughout the ordering process. Instead, simply order by desired sandwich number, then the Sandwich Artists handle the rest. "The introduction of the Subway Series means guests can leave the decisions to the experts. With a curated balance of flavour profiles, unbeatable taste and expertly-designed ingredient combinations, ordering has never been easier," says Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada.
- Canada to provide support to Sudanese nationals
The situation in Sudan is constantly evolving, and movement within the country continues to be difficult and dangerous, which has an impact on our ability to process new applications at the current time. To facilitate immigration applications for those still in Sudan so they can travel once it's safe to do so, the Government of Canada will also prioritize the processing of completed temporary and permanent residence applications already in the system from people still in the country. This includes visitor visa applications for eligible immediate family members of Canadian citizens and Canadian permanent residents, so they can join their loved ones here.
- Aurora Repurchases ~$22 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes, Saving $1.2 Million in Annualized Interest Payments and Leaving ~$79 Million (US$59) of Notes Outstanding; Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Canadian Cannabis Industry
Aurora's balance sheet remains amongst the strongest in the Canadian cannabis industry. Having achieved the goal of Adjusted EBITDA Profitability for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Aurora expects to continue to focus on profitable growth in both global medical and Canadian adult use markets.
- WINDSOR SALT LTD. PUBLIC STATEMENT REGARDING UNPROVOKED ATTACK AND BARGAINING
Windsor Salt Ltd. has confirmed with Windsor Police that at approximately midnight last night, three masked individuals armed with baseball bats unlawfully entered the Company's Ojibway mine facility. The armed trespassers brutally ambushed one of Windsor Salt's employees, striking him repeatedly with the bats. Windsor Police have opened a case in their major crimes unit to investigate the incident. Fortunately, the victim's injuries are not life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery. In light of this despicable and unprovoked criminal action, the Company is suspending further negotiations with the Union.
- LP Building Solutions to Acquire Forex's Wawa OSB Facility
"LP SmartSide Trim & Siding has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, becoming one of the fastest-growing siding brands in the United States," said Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom. "In response to customer demand, we continue to expand our capacity across North America to position SmartSide for long-term growth. Our acquisition of Forex Inc.'s Wawa facility is a great addition to our fleet of siding mills and perfect example of how we are investing in the future of SmartSide."
- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce major investment in world-leading institutions and initiatives
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be joined by Ted Hewitt, president of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, and others at Concordia University to announce the recipients of the 2022 Canada First Research Excellence Fund. Following the announcement, the meritorious institutions will host a showcase to highlight their initiatives and the work they will be undertaking.
- Taiga Motors starts delivering its award-winning 100% electric off-road vehicles in British Columbia
''Customers transitioning to electric off-road vehicles make a powerful statement for conservation and Taiga's zero emissions vehicles can play a key role in preserving the beautiful outdoors of British Columbia'' says Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Taiga. ''Bringing our revolutionary electric off-road vehicles to this province marks a big leap in our strategy to electrify the off-road segment from coast to coast.''
- SCOTIABANK CONTACT PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL PROGRAM AND HIGHLIGHTS OF MAY 2023 EDITION
"CONTACT is delighted to present an exciting roster of artists for this year's Festival who bring insights and observations on myriad local and global cultural, political, and environmental issues," said CONTACT Executive Director Tara Smith. "The entire CONTACT team is honoured to have such an impressive range of works on view, and we thank our many partners and supporters for making this possible."
- Purolator launches 2023 True North Small Business Grant Contest
"Purolator's main business is supporting other businesses. This grant is just one more way the company helps small businesses succeed," said Dean Gamey, Westman Soil Sampling, a 2022 True North Small Business Grant Contest recipient. "Winning this grant allowed us to purchase more equipment to offer the best for our customers, Canadian farmers. This allows them to adjust their soil, as needed, to optimize plant growth and deliver quality food for Canadians."
- FIRST BATTISTA HYPER GT IN CANADA PRESENTED AT EXCLUSIVE RETAIL PARTNER EVENT IN TORONTO
Grand Touring Automobiles is the exclusive representative of Automobili Pininfarina in Canada, with locations in Calgary, Toronto, Vaughan, and coming soon, Oakville. The beautiful Verde Piemonte Battista was presented in the Toronto retail space by Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected]
Share this article