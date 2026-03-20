The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Mar 20, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- CIBC Asset Management Inc. announces launch of International and Asset Allocation Equity ETFs with Avantis Investors by American Century Investments
CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced the launch of two new Avantis CIBC ETFs in addition to the previously announced Canadian and U.S. suite of offerings. The Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF and Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF, have closed their initial offering and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today. The Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF (CAGE) will begin trading on the TSX on March 18, 2026.
- Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski take home Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for their National Film Board of Canada short The Girl Who Cried Pearls
"At a time when our country's spirit is winning accolades around the world, Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski have given Canadians another reason to be proud. Congratulations to the filmmakers, our producers and our talented creative team on The Girl Who Cried Pearls, a stop-motion marvel produced and set in Montreal. We're honoured to be the home of visionary storytellers like Chris and Maciek, and to continue to champion great Canadian stories and talents to audiences here and across the globe." -- Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film Commissioner and NFB Chairperson
- Government of Canada Selects Spaceport Nova Scotia as Dedicated Sovereign Launch Site for National Defence
The agreement provides DND with access to a dedicated launch pad at Spaceport Nova Scotia for a ten-year term retroactive to April 1, 2025, representing a total contract value of $200 million over the term. Under the agreement, Maritime Launch will receive $20 million per year, with approximately 90 percent of gross rental payments spent in Canada to support domestic industry and workforce development.
- Getty Copper announces Completion of Amalgamation and Satisfies Escrow Release Conditions
Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of 1390120 B.C. Ltd. ("Numberco") by way of an amalgamation of Numberco with Getty's wholly owned subsidiary, 1560326 B.C. Ltd. (the "Amalgamation") as announced in the Company's news releases of August 6, 2025, September 19, 2025 and November 17, 2025. The amalgamated subsidiary company resulting from the Amalgamation is named "Getty Copper Ltd.".
- GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO FORWARD AGREEMENT HEDGING COSTS FOR CERTAIN ETFS
These forward agreement hedging costs payable to an ETF's bank counterparty or counterparties, as applicable, are changing because of changing market conditions, including recent increased volatility in the price of the underlying commodities. The ETFs subject to these changes and their respective ticker symbols are as follows: BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF ("HOU"), BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF ("HOD"), BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF ("GLDU"), BetaPro Gold Bullion -2x Daily Bear ETF ("GLDD"), BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF ("SLVU"), BetaPro Silver -2x Daily Bear ETF ("SLVD")
- CLARIFICATION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT CLOSING ANNOUNCED MARCH 10, 2026
Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) announces that, further to its news release dated March 10, 2026, announcing the closing of its $1,262,000 private placement (the "Financing"), the Company wishes to clarify that the aggregate cash finder's fees paid to eligible finders was $7,280. All other details regarding the Financing remain the same. The Financing is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
- Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada to Acquire The Standard's Canadian Voluntary Benefits Business
"This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Blue Cross Life," said Tim Mawhinney, President and CEO of Blue Cross Life. "This is a highly respected voluntary benefits business with a differentiated product, strong broker relationships and a proven Canadian operating model. Bringing this business into Blue Cross Life enhances our scale, expands our voluntary benefits capabilities, and strengthens our ability to address growing demand for flexible, portable workplace coverage in Canada."
- Natalie Wilkie and Mark Ideson to carry flag for Canada at Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony
"I am so excited for both Natalie and Mark to receive this honour," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "It has been incredible to watch both of them compete here at the Games. Their performances this week speak for themselves – they have added to their already so impressive Paralympic legacies. They are also such great leaders in their sports and for Paralympic sport in Canada, and I can't wait to watch them carry the flag."
- Collective Mining Announces Inclusion in the GDXJ Index and Relocation of Headquarters to the U.S.; Bolstering Connectivity to Operations in Colombia
Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman, commented: "Inclusion in the GDXJ marks an important milestone for the Company, as it reflects our continued progress in developing a world-class mineral district in Colombia, and reinforces the compelling investment case for Collective. The relocation of the Company's executive headquarters to Miami is another important step in our evolution. Miami has rapidly emerged as a leading global financial center, with a strong institutional capital markets presence and strategic connectivity to Colombia and Latin America."
- A2GOLD IDENTIFIES DISTRICT SCALE ANTIMONY POTENTIAL AT THE TAYLOR SILVER-GOLD PROJECT IN NEVADA
A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to report evidence of a district scale gold-antimony mineralized system across its recently acquired Taylor Silver-Gold Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada. This emerging system highlights the Project's broader potential for multi-metal exploration opportunities across the district.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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