The Walt Disney Company and Miral Announce Plans for Disney Theme Park and Resort on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The Seventh Disney Destination Will Extend the Company's Global Reach and Captivate New Audiences in a Thriving, Dynamic Hub

The Collaboration Exemplifies Abu Dhabi's Continued Commitment to Sustainable Growth, Positioning Travel and Tourism as Key Pillars of a Thriving Future

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced an agreement to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, a world-class destination for entertainment and leisure, connecting travelers from the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond. This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney's iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.

"Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future," His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, said. "The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for the world."

The new resort will be fully developed and built by Miral. Disney and its legendary Imagineers will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience. Miral, which has developed a number of family entertainment destinations on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in collaboration with American and European brands, will operate the resort.

"This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come."

The UAE is located within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world's population, making it a significant gateway for tourism. The UAE is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year.

"This groundbreaking resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park development," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences. "Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio. The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways. This project will reach guests in a whole new part of the world, welcoming more families to experience Disney than ever before. Ultimately, it will be a celebration of what's possible when creativity and progress come together."

"Bringing a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island marks a historic milestone in our journey to further advance the island's position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure," said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral. "Together, we are creating a place of boundless innovation, where the vision of our leadership continues to inspire the world." The development of unique experiences will support sustained economic growth in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.

Further details will be announced as the project progresses. Please refer to the company's 10-Q filing today for additional details regarding the agreement.

