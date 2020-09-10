The Wait is Over - Popeyes® Brings the Chicken Sandwich That Broke the Internet to Canada on September 14

"We couldn't be more excited to share our Popeyes ® Chicken Sandwich with our Canadian guests," said Rob Manuel, General Manager of Popeyes ® Louisiana Kitchen Canada. "There is no better time than now to provide people with a bit of good news, and we're thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow our business and our fanbase here in Canada."

To reward Canadians for their loyalty and patience, Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen Canada has engaged foodies and superfans alike via Twitter, for a chance at a place on The List. The online promotion provides exclusive early access to the fabled sandwich for a passionate few in select markets on Saturday September 12th – two days prior to national launch. Twelve lucky recipients were selected each day to highlight Popeyes® 12- hours of marination; and a total of 144 lucky guests landed on the coveted list. The List proved to be a major success with nearly 1,500 entries during the short promotion.

The beloved Chicken Sandwich consists of a tender, all white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in an authentic blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand battered and breaded in Popeyes® all-new buttermilk coating. It is served on a warm and toasted buttery brioche bun with crisp barrel-cured pickles and Classic or Spicy Mayonnaise.

Proud of its food and heritage, Popeyes® has followed the same fried chicken recipe for nearly 50 years. Its famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary frying process. The menu is managed by an in-house team of classically trained chefs with a passion for honouring the past while innovating Louisiana flavour, food and traditions – for fried chicken like you've never tasted before.

"At Popeyes®, we use quality chicken that meets our specifications and a recipe that's rich in Louisiana tradition, dating back to 1972. This recipe is the centrepiece of our famous Chicken Sandwich," said Rob Manuel. "With more than three years of research, taste panels and market-tests invested in the development of our Chicken Sandwich we're confident that Canadians will make it a favourite menu item and embrace it as their own."

Popeyes® Canada is dedicated to serving guests safely in its restaurants. In all Canadian locations, procedures have been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that prioritize the health and safety of guests and staff members. Measures include mandatory face masks and gloves, increased handwashing, contactless procedures, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, the installation of acrylic shields and strict social distancing standards, including stickers on the floor to guide guests.

The Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich will be available at over 230 Popeyes® Canada restaurant locations and through Canadian food delivery partners. Retail price for the Chicken Sandwich will vary between $5.99 CAD - $6.49 CAD dependent on the province. For more information please visit www.thesandwich.ca

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 48 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in North America and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

