The votes are in! The Finalists for SiriusXM's Top of the Country have been selected

Three artists inch closer to becoming Canada's next big country star and winning the $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the three Finalists for the third annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). These three artists will hit the stage during Country Music Week 2021 taking place this fall in London, ON, and a champion will be crowned the winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country. The grand prize winner will also be awarded a $25,000 cash prize and an invitation to a SOCAN songwriting camp.

Selected with help from the passionate votes of Canadian supporters, the 2021 SiriusXM Top of the Country Finalists are:

Raquel Cole ( Vernon, BC )

( ) Tyler Joe Miller ( Surrey, BC )

( ) Kelly Prescott ( Almonte, ON )

For high-resolution photos and videos of each of the Finalists, click here.

"This year's group of artists have proven their exceptional talent by pivoting with the competition over the past year. We are incredibly proud of all of the Semi-Finalists and congratulate our top three Finalists," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "We're looking forward to seeing our Finalists perform at the finale during Country Music Week."

Raquel Cole, Tyler Joe Miller, and Kelly Prescott will each take the stage to compete for the win before a soon-to-be announced headlining act during Country Music Week 2021. Following the performances, which will be aired live on SiriusXM, the grand prize winner of the SiriusXM Top of the Country Finale will be chosen.

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best in emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 60 million listeners. To watch the Finalist videos, please visit: topcountry.siriusxm.ca

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week and the 2021 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund", Radio Starmaker and the Government of Ontario.

