MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation and its partner Dialogue are proud to officially launch their Virtual Clinic. Operating as a pilot project for the past year, this online primary care service is now accessible to a greater number of people. Today, more than 1,000 Quebecers affected by breast cancer will be able to benefit from the Virtual Clinic's services—about five times more than in the trial phase!

"Dialogue is proud to partner with the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation to give Quebecers affected by breast cancer access to top-quality virtual healthcare. Our multidisciplinary approach allows our patients to consult a healthcare professional in just a few minutes, thanks to our technology developed right here in Quebec."

—Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director, Dialogue

The Virtual Clinic's services are offered free of charge to people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years and to their loved ones. After registering, people can benefit 24/7 from this easy-to-use platform. More now than ever, as social distancing and hygiene rules still around, this service is ideal for quickly communicating with doctors and nurses. All it takes is a computer, smart phone or tablet.

"It's a relief to be able to count on this team of professionals as soon as I feel the need, no matter what the time of day or night. When I used the service, a nurse from the Virtual Clinic took the time to listen to my concerns, answer my questions and reassure me. It made me feel supported, which greatly reduced my anxiety."

—Laurie Lee Robinson, breast cancer survivor

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure its investment in breast cancer research stays in Quebec. In over 25 years, it has raised over $50 million and invested it here, in cutting-edge research and in defending the best interests of breast cancer patients and their loved ones in Quebec. These funds have also also invested to support innovation, awareness and education. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and to find a cure.

For more information on the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation: https://rubanrose.org/

About Dialogue

Dialogue is the leading Canadian telemedicine provider pioneering virtual healthcare dedicated exclusively to employers who wish to improve the health and well-being of their employees and families. It drives real health outcomes through amazing healthcare experiences, an employee engagement playbook and a relentless focus on patient safety and security.

SOURCE Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

For further information: Marie-Pier Cornellier, Media Relations and Communications Specialist, Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, [email protected], Phone: 514-871-1717 ext. 236/ Cel.: 819-572-1254

Related Links

http://www.rubanrose.org/

