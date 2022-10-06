The Very First Marketplace to Enable Marketing Professionals to Connect with Trusted Freelancers Based on Personal Recommendations from their Own Network

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Mavuus is thrilled to announce the open availability of its online job marketplace — the first that connects marketers with service providers based on referrals and personal recommendations to work on all types of marketing projects—from copywriting to web development, design, and beyond. The platform challenges the familiar concept of all existing freelance marketplaces available on the market to date.

The founders of Mavuus are two sisters who are marketers themselves and grew tired of the hunt — constantly searching for high-quality contractors for their ongoing needs. Network referrals seemed to be the only reliable way. And so, the idea for Mavuus was born.

"Throughout our 15+ years in the field, we've needed freelance designers, developers, copywriters, branding experts, and beyond. Many times, our vendors became unavailable, or our needs simply changed. It seemed like we were always searching," said Dilya Abushayeva, Founder and CEO of Mavuus. "Other marketplaces didn't really work for us. Finding a great vendor on huge sites felt like uncovering a needle in a haystack. A provider may have 5-star ratings, but you don't really know them. Personally, we've been burned by unreliable, unvetted, and incompetent providers."

"We went back to our roots: personal connections. We started asking peers to provide recommendations…and it worked. But repeatedly texting your friends or pinging LinkedIn isn't sustainable. That's when we had a spark of inspiration. We are both in the tech field, and the idea of digital innovation just made sense. We understand the power of your existing network. And we want to help you tap into yours, too," added Elmira Abusayeva, Founder and COO of Mavuus.

Dilya and Elmira will be hosting an official Mavuus launch party in Downtown Toronto on October 20th. This is an opportunity for marketers to connect with other like-minded peers and get introduced to their favorite contractors. Marketing professionals can RSVP for the event here .

Mavuus is the only marketplace that connects people in the marketing field based on personal referrals and recommendations . It was created by two sisters who live and breathe a marketer's life. We know the challenge of finding high-quality vendors firsthand. The struggle is real! We're on a mission to help marketers and great vendors connect and leverage the power of the group. To learn more about Mavuus, visit www.mavuus.com .

