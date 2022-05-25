TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Vector Institute, an independent, not-for-profit corporation driving research excellence and leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a five-year strategic partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC).

The new partnership will enable collaboration between Vector's diverse community of AI experts and CTC. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, CTC is exploring the potential of AI-enabled smart solutions to create a truly differentiated and deeper customer experience in-store and digitally.

The application of advanced AI will enhance the customer experience across CTC's banners, which include Canadian Tire Retail, SportChek and Mark's, by helping to personalize the entire shopping experience and focus on the moments that matter.

"Canadian Tire is a truly iconic Canadian brand with a purpose aligned with Vector's own vision of driving research excellence and leadership in AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. Through this partnership, Vector will help CTC drive innovation in its customer experiences. We are thrilled to welcome Canadian Tire to Vector's community and to Canada's first-class AI ecosystem," said Garth Gibson, President and CEO, Vector Institute.

"We're thinking differently about how best to provide a connected and seamless customer experience," said Cari Covent, Vice President of Enterprise Data Strategy & Insights Enablement, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Partnering with Vector will help us further enhance the customer experience both digitally and in-store, enabling us to better respond to their preferences and anticipate their needs."

About Vector Institute

Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, startups, and government to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. Vector's Three-Year Strategy aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent. Vector is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and industry sponsors.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

SOURCE Vector Institute

