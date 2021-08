The Valens Company Enhances Testing Capabilities to Prepare for International Industry Market Expansion

Upgrades leading-edge research and testing facility – Valens Labs – to satisfy various additional international testing requirements

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, today announced that it continues to prepare for international industry growth with upgrades to its leading-edge research and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited testing facility, Valens Labs.

Valens Labs' testing capabilities have been enhanced to now further satisfy various additional international testing requirements for finished cannabis goods to support existing and future customers looking to expand their export capabilities. The enhanced validation methods that Valens Labs now offers are in preparation for changes in certain international analytics and testing requirements. These testing methods, which have previously been validated in all five tests required by Health Canada*, have been increased and are expected to be compliant for international standards in many emerging markets. Valens Labs is also CALA Certified, which is an internationally recognized leader in providing the highest-quality accreditation of laboratories.

Valens' third-party testing services now allows for the testing of more than 300 pesticides, making it the only cannabis testing lab in Canada with the capabilities to test this magnitude of containments at commercial capacity. This upgrade was made in anticipation of attracting more global business as testing standards evolve. The current Health Canada requirement mandates testing for 96 pesticides, however, testing beyond national requirements will further help customers achieve supreme sampling validation to ensure quality and safety. The testing capabilities upgrades will also continue to allow Valens to test and examine for terpenes, cannabinoid profiles, and microbials, and additional heavy metals such as zinc, nickel, and palladium.

"Our vision is to become a hub for international cannabis distribution and a launching pad for CPG companies who are ready to enter the market," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Chair of The Valens Company. "Valens' fully validated ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab, one of the first in the Canadian cannabis industry, will expand our international export capabilities and contribute to the adoption of cannabis and cannabis products at an international level."

Robson continued, "We expect the regulatory standards for food and natural health products to require stricter and more demanding testing standards. As a result, Valens is preparing for the future by enabling worldwide manufacturing, distribution and exportation capabilities of the very best cannabis products."

These upgraded testing services will be available for Valens' broad customer base, which include Licensed Producers, individual producers, medicinal cannabis clients, and the natural wellness products industry.

For more information on Valens Labs' third-party testing services and pricing, please contact 1 888.470.2469 or [email protected].

*The Cannabis Act requires all cannabis products to undergo mandatory testing for cannabinoids, heavy metals (arsenic, lead, cadmium, mercury), microbial contaminants, pesticides (96 in total), and mycotoxins.

