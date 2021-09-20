The Upside of People @ HR Conference & Expo 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - From the start of the pandemic, The Upside of People has shone through—adapting, empathizing and innovating in unparalleled times. For the HR profession, it has been marked by an accelerated expectation of leadership, as people matters are what currently matter most to businesses large and small, far and wide.

With people more firmly fixed and valued in the minds of decision-makers, the "Upside of People" can only become more apparent. Look no further than the upcoming HR Virtual Conference & Expo on September 27-28, 2021. Media are invited to attend and interviews with key speakers will be arranged as available.

Hosted by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia & Yukon (CPHR BC & Yukon) and anchored by four visionary keynote speakers together with a wealth of diverse breakout sessions, the annual HR Conference & Expo also showcases a large tradeshow.

As always, this year's keynotes are, not what might be expected from a 'typical' HR conference, but reflective of the dynamic evolution and challenges the profession and wider working world now faces.

Geared to "The Upside of People" from the start, opening keynote speaker Dr. Roberta Bondar (September 27 @ 8:30 a.m.) the world's first neurologist in space, comes equipped to reveal "Management Lessons from Space."

Bookending the first day on the studio stage (September 27 @ 2:15 p.m.), keynote Kelly Lendsay, a proud Canadian Indigenous leader of Cree and Metis ancestry, will bring to light "Discovering the Power of Indigenous Inclusion and Innovation" home to the workplace.

Day two brings two stellar keynotes forward—and kicks off with Johann Hari's "Lost connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression - and the Unexpected Solutions" (September 28 @ 8:45 a.m.) based on his latest book. Johann is a highly accomplished New York Times bestselling author and TED Talk guest speaker.

Rounding out the keynote presentations, master storyteller Nora Young (September 28 @ 2:40 p.m.) is the host and the creator of Spark, a national radio show and podcast about technology and culture, which airs on CBC Radio. Nora will share how "AI, Big Data, & the Internet – The Future of Your Workplace, Now".

For more information on the keynote speakers or to access the full program for the HR Conference & Expo 2021 on September 27 & 28, 2021, please visit www.cphrbc.ca/conference.

CPHR BC & Yukon is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the HR profession through advocacy, awareness and professional development opportunities. Established in 1942, the association provides leadership to more than 6,500 members, and is both a founding member of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Canada (CPHR Canada) and the exclusive grantor of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation in British Columbia and the Yukon. www.cphrbc.ca

